Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:02 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Ramona, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ramona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ramona
3 Units Available
Shadow Glen
140 14th St, Ramona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1010 sqft
Shadow Glen Apartment Homes offers Two and Three bedroom homes with smartly designed floor plans. Homes feature Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Well Equipped Kitchens with Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space.
Results within 5 miles of Ramona

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
23620 Barrego Way
23620 Barrego Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1908 sqft
23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Ramona
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Carmel Mountain
15 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,906
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Poway
16 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Rancho Penasquitos
15 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Rancho Penasquitos
11 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,146
1141 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Kit Carson
14 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:29pm
Rancho Bernardo
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Midway
3 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17456 Fairlie Rd
17456 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1209 sqft
17456 Fairlie Rd Available 06/19/20 Updated 2Bed/ 2Bath Condo In Rancho Bernardo Includes:Garage/Cable/Water/Trash! - Large single level condo in RB w/ 1 Car Garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
11436 Ballybunion Square
11436 Ballybunion Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1793 sqft
Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development. Marble tile entry floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
16304 Avenida Nobleza
16304 Avenida Nobleza, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1934 sqft
16304 Avenida Nobleza Available 07/07/20 Sophisticated, Newly Remodeled House in Rancho Bernardo!!! - Stylishly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14104 Stoney Gate Place
14104 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1539 sqft
14104 Stoney Gate Place Available 06/22/20 Carmel Mountain Ranch - Golf Course View - - Two Story House - 3 Br, 2.5 BA, 1539 S.F.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12126 Bajada Road
12126 Bajada Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR Single Story Home in Rancho Bernardo With Mountain Views! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14568 Rutledge Sq.
14568 Rutledge Square, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2221 sqft
14568 Rutledge Sq. Available 07/06/20 Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home with upgrades throughout and no home behind. Bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
616 E 17Th Ave
616 East Felicita Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1480 sqft
Lovely updated home in desirable Southeast Escondido. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and new cabinetry. New A/C unit. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and nice size closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ramona, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ramona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

