/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
26 Sylvan Way
26 Sylvan Way, Piedmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1500 sqft
Charming Piedmont Home Available Now! - We are proud to announce the advanced leasing of a charming Mid-Century California bungalow in the coveted city of Piedmont.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
105 Arbor Drive
105 Arbor Drive, Piedmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2098 sqft
Coveted Piedmont 3+Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fully Furnished Home - We are pleased to offer for rent a delightful 3+ bedroom 2 and a half bathroom Mediterranean style home located on Arbor Drive in Piedmont.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,550
1433 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
4329 Edgewood Ave
4329 Edgewood Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
Oakland: 3 Bedroom Top Floor Flat in Craftsman Style Home nr Park Blvd Shops & Restaurants - This charming Glenview area three bedroom rental, a Craftsman style home (a duplex (separate occupied garden apartment below)) is nestled in a lovely
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Rockridge
1 Unit Available
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mosswood
1 Unit Available
429 38th Street
429 38th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakmore
1 Unit Available
4069 Waterhouse Road
4069 Waterhouse Road, Oakland, CA
4069 Waterhouse Road Available 07/10/20 Exceptional Oakmore Remodeled 1920'sHome Coming Soon! ! - Set back from the street on the crest of a long driveway, hidden by a magnificent hundred year old Oak tree stands an exceptional 1920's home, fully
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
365 Warwick Avenue
365 Warwick Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 365 Warwick Avenue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
5627 Cabot Dr
5627 Cabot Drive, Oakland, CA
Available 05/01/20 Beautifully remodeled, sun-filled private home - Property Id: 253986 Bright and beautiful, well cared for and tastefully remodeled 4 bdr / 3 bath family home located on a private cul-de-sac, just steps from Montclair village.
Results within 5 miles of Piedmont
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,142
1208 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Downtown Oakland
100 Units Available
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,685
1286 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bayfront and Peninsula
20 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,845
1420 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
50 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
904 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
11 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,332
1406 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West End
27 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1357 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
$
West End
17 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
16 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1381 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
West End
10 Units Available
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1365 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,482
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,077
1788 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CA