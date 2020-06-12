/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orinda, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Rheem Blvd
214 Rheem Boulevard, Orinda, CA
Available 07/01/20 Virginia Price - Property Id: 118004 4 bedroom/2bathroom beautiful home with nice backyard; close to top rated California schools; 5 min drive to shopping downtown and Bart; Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hall Drive
1 Unit Available
155 Hall Drive
155 Hall Drive, Orinda, CA
Private 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Orinda Rancher - This Orinda rancher sits on a secluded flat lot studded with mature native oak and pine trees. The private drive leads up to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with very private living quarters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4134 Happy Valley Rd
4134 Happy Valley Road, Orinda, CA
Dramatic Stone Villa in Orinda - Fully furnished Baronial Estate located behind the stately gates of this captivating Orinda estate. Beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views and its own bocce court, pool, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Oak Springs
1 Unit Available
36 Oak Road
36 Oak Road, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2900 sqft
Lock box located on front door of the house. Follow safe social distancing, please stay at least 6 feet away from other people on the premises. If another party is there when you arrive, please wait outside until they leave.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
El Toyonal
1 Unit Available
51 Camino Del Diablo
51 Camino del Diablo, Orinda, CA
Peter Gillis - Agt: 925-7650629 - Amazing new construction located in the very private picturesque El Toyonal neighborhood of Orinda.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
66 Via Floreado
66 Via Floreado, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Linnette Edwards - Agt: 925-580-8801 - Open & Sunny 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper-level home in one of the best Orinda neighborhoods. Expansive decks with views and easy access thru French doors off of living areas. Kitchen opens to dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Orinda
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,430
1543 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Mosswood
352 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,635
1703 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,690
1485 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
South Berkeley
32 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
1703 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Montclair
1 Unit Available
7086 Sayre Drive
7086 Sayre Drive, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7086 Sayre Drive in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Temescal
1 Unit Available
391 51st Street
391 51st Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
391 51st Street Available 06/15/20 Large home in Lower Temescal with great light - This home has a large master suite in the rear of the unit. Wood floors in common area and carpets on the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1500 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA 94703
1500 Tyler Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1007 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1532 Tyler Street Unit B
1532 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, and 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the Walkers and Bikers Paradise rated South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
4329 Edgewood Ave
4329 Edgewood Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
Oakland: 3 Bedroom Top Floor Flat in Craftsman Style Home nr Park Blvd Shops & Restaurants - This charming Glenview area three bedroom rental, a Craftsman style home (a duplex (separate occupied garden apartment below)) is nestled in a lovely
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allendale
1 Unit Available
2801 38th Ave
2801 38th Ave, Oakland, CA
Be the First to live in this Incredibly remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 Bath! This beautifully remodeled home is perfect for your family or multiple occupancies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1364 Ashby Ave
1364 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1410 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home with yard - Bright and large, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Single family home with large back yard. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and is freshly painted inside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
6940 Charing Cross Road
6940 Charing Cross Road, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2424 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 6940 Charing Cross Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2432 Milvia St.
2432 Milvia Street, Berkeley, CA
LARGE 6 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS NEAR DOWNTOWN DUPLEX HOUSE - 2432 Milvia street. is a large 6 bedroom House with two bathrooms and a large living room with kitchen. Near downtown Berkeley close to brat and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Highlands
1 Unit Available
36 Coolidge Terrace
36 Coolidge Terrace, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
2200 sqft
36 Coolidge Terrance - This welcoming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers large windows to welcome ample sunlight in. Great views to the bay area and has family room, a lovely fireplace, a small yard and a balcony to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Rockridge
1 Unit Available
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
