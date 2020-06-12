/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
129 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Moraga, CA
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Casitas
1 Unit Available
1373 Camino Peral Unit B
1373 Camino Peral, Moraga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Moraga
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:55am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
9 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
96 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,779
1312 sqft
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
1000 Dewing Ave
1000 Dewing Avenue, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1465 sqft
This is a class A property in a 69 unit condominium secured building. The tenant is welcome to use the EV charge station available to all residences and guests.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1945 Trinity Ave Apt 7
1945 Trinity Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,994
916 sqft
-Updated two-bedroom and two-bath, 916 sq. Ft. condo in Walnut Creek, CA. -Laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, bedroom, and tile flooring in the kitchen and Bath. -Quartz Countertop in kitchen and bathroom vanities.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
1710 Comstock Drive
1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
2302 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1743 Carmel Drive Apt 11 - Apt 11
1743 Carmel Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
990 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo- Close to Library, Park - Fully remodeled, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances. Best location in Walnut Creek, walking distance to downtown, restaurants, shops and bart. Credit score of 650 or above.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2564 Walnut Blvd Unit 126
2564 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
944 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in the Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
3327 68th Ave Apt B
3327 68th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
Move-in special! $1500.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Gorgeous Oakland Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment! Walking distance to Eastmont Town Center, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Gazzali's Supermarket, Concordia Park, and more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Diablo Hills
1 Unit Available
363 Masters Ct. APT 1
363 Masters Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Cute Single Level Condo - Updated Single Level Condo On First Floor This 2 bedroom, 2 full baths has solid flooring in family room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carpet in both bedroom, stack washer and dryer, and patio area.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Eastmont Hills
1 Unit Available
7915 Michigan Ave
7915 Michigan Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Kathleen W Sims - Agt: 510-4700932 - A rare gem in the Oakland Hills! Beautiful, light filled 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower unit in residential neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1800 Cole Ave
1800 Cole Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1251 sqft
**Up to two Months Rent Free to Qualified Applicant**1800 Cole #3 is a lovely home it is roomy and spacious with two bedrooms, and one and one half baths. Lots of living areas, there is the formal living room, dining area and generous sized loft.
Results within 10 miles of Moraga
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:56am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.
Similar Pages
Moraga Apartments with GarageMoraga Apartments with GymMoraga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoraga Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMill Valley, CAMountain House, CA