3 bedroom apartments
165 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
2120 La Canada Crest Drive
2120 La Canada Crest Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Looking for a lease? Here it is! This amazing property has so much to offer, bright with incredible views of Downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4308 Hayman Avenue
4308 Hayman Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2978 sqft
Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Descanso area of La Canada Flintridge, is a gracious 1949 home that sits on a 12,186 square foot flat lot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
1209 Fernside Drive
1209 Fernside Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Gorgeous,newer 2 story home totally rebuilt in 2008, located one block from La Canada Elem. School, in prestigious La Canada School system.This magnificent home offers 5 bedrooms plus 4 luxurious baths, 2 of which have Jacuzzi tubs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4913 Revlon Drive
4913 Revlon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1480 sqft
Great quiet residential neighborhood close to La Canada High Schools & freeway access, previous remodel/upgrade in 2013, double pane windows, wood/tile floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, garage door, concrete driveway.
Results within 1 mile of La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
1375 Chamberlin Rd Available 06/20/20 Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
1534 Belleau Road
1534 Belleau Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2136 sqft
Beautiful home in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits on a large corner lot with over 2100 square feet of living space and a private back yard with a spa/jacuzzi.
Results within 5 miles of La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Arroyo
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Verdugo Viejo
5 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Downtown Pasadena
11 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,018
1833 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Last updated May 22 at 01:22pm
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2457 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413 This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arroyo Seco
1 Unit Available
4685 Cleland Ave
4685 Cleland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1616 sqft
4685 Cleland Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home with Backyard in Glassell Park - Welcome home! This thoughtfully cared for and updated home in the hills of Glassell Park feels like a luxurious oasis.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Crescenta-Montrose
1 Unit Available
3128 Paraiso Way
3128 Paraiso Way, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1900 sqft
3128 Paraiso Way Available 07/15/20 Stunning Mountain Views! - Take a Virtual Tour of this exquisite property at https://www.joeshoots3d.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
640 E. Walnut Street
640 Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1647 sqft
640 E. Walnut Street Available 07/03/20 Great 3 bedroom Townhome close to downtown Pasadena - This clean, neutral, updated home is available for immediate move in. This home is close to shopping, walking, hiking, quick access to the 210 Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunland-Tujunga
1 Unit Available
10536 Redmont Ave.
10536 Redmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
House in Tujunga - Property Id: 288384 Newly renovated house in Tujunga. Minor work still in progress at the house. We can schedule viewing if interested. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunland-Tujunga
1 Unit Available
10434 Las Lunitas Ave
10434 Las Lunitas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Newly Built Backhouse - Property Id: 285094 Bran New Built Backhouse High Ceilings Laminate Flooring Washer Dryer hookups Central AC/Heat Recessed Lighting Stainless Appliances Quartz Counter Tops 3 car parking spaces One year lease Yard NO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1723 E. Whitefield Rd.
1723 Whitefield Rd, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1500 sqft
Tudor Style House for Rent, 3 Bed Newly Renovated.
