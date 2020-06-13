/
3 bedroom apartments
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
30241 Trois Valley Street
30241 Trois Valley Street, French Valley, CA
Impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home Located on a cul-de-sac. One of the only homes with a 3-car garage. Large entry with vaulted ceilings with separate formal living room and formal dining rooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31321 Cookie Road
31321 Cookie Road, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2789 sqft
31321 Cookie Road Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous and Spacious Winchester Home - Ready for a mid July move in..... Please check out the 3D video. https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
36125 Capri Dr
36125 Capri Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2290 sqft
You will fall in love with this Charming home in Winchester boasting the Temecula school district and minutes from the 215 freeway and major shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
36334 Vincenzo Way # 23
36334 Vincenzo Way, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1552 sqft
Quaint condo ready for move in. Ground level entry you walk into a little entry way that leads to the family room. The family room is large with a stone fire place. Next to the family room is the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
34696 Chinaberry Drive
34696 Chinaberry Drive, French Valley, CA
Beautiful Home in move-in condition! Welcome into the gated entry courtyard you enter through the front door you are greeted with a living room on one side and dining room on the other. This beautiful 4 bed/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Dutch Village North
1 Unit Available
35279 Waimea Way
35279 Waimea Way, French Valley, CA
Gorgeous single story home located on a cul-de-sac! 4 bedrooms with an open and airy floor plan. Separate living and dining room located off the front entrance way. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, island, pantry and plenty of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Dutch Village North
1 Unit Available
35241 Kohala Drive
35241 Kohala Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry!! Don't miss out on this Beautiful Solar Pool home. Come enjoy the open kitchen, neutral colors throughout the home, granite counter tops in the kitchen, private pool, along with solar, 3-car garage and Murrieta Schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
32622 Breton Drive
32622 Breton Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful Pool home. This Single story home features a Pool, Spa with Custom Decking and Pool security fencing. Three Bedrooms, Two Baths and comes with an Office/Den. Custom Paint and chalk wall at entrance.
Results within 1 mile of French Valley
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29273 Via Espada
29273 Via Espada, Murrieta, CA
29273 Via Espada Available 08/14/20 Murrieta - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Main floor bedroom & bath and office - Beautiful former model home in Murrieta. This home offers 4 bedroom, bonus room and office.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30316 Slate St
30316 Slate St, Riverside County, CA
Beautiful 5 BED, 3 BATH Murrieta Home For Rent - Beautiful 5 BED, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE in Ironwood at Mahogany Hills Community. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, walk in pantry & computer nook.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
37253 Tucana Pl
37253 Tucana Place, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1795 sqft
3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta. Walk in to a living room/dining combo with laminate wood like floors.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
37876 Via Carmelia
37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29689 Masters Dr
29689 Masters Drive, Murrieta, CA
Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Los Alamos Hills
1 Unit Available
37555 River Oats Lane
37555 River Oats Ln, Murrieta, CA
Beautiful home located in the Rancho Bella Vista Community. Newly remodeled in 2020, new paint, flooring, counters, and so much more. Downstairs is complete with a bedroom, full bathroom, and a sliding glass door to the backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
35226 Heritage Pointe Drive
35226 Heritage Pointe Dr, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2727 sqft
2-Story Gorgeous POOL home on a corner lot and a quiet neighborhood. This incredible new home has 3 bedrooms with a office or another bedroom downstairs.Boosting a Open floor plan with high ceilings and ceramic flooring through out..
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Los Alamos Hills
1 Unit Available
30758 Nature
30758 Nature Rd, Murrieta, CA
Call Kathy 951.323.1150 or Patricia 909.841.7676. Brand new Murrieta home offers 4 bedroom and 3 baths. Single story home with park across the street. Water friendly landscape. Large kitchen with sit up island. Solar on home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
38443 Magdelena St
38443 Magdelena Street, Riverside County, CA
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Murrieta For Rent! - Don't miss out on this great 4 bedroom home for rent situated in a very desirable Rancho Bella Vista Community! Upon entering this home you are met with tiled and carpeted formal living room and
Results within 5 miles of French Valley
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harveston
14 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,934
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
29810 Cottonwood Cove
29810 Cottonwood Cove Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1979 sqft
Welcome to this single story home in a great location within the gated community of Tierra Shores.
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
42192 Veneto Dr.
42192 Veneto Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2060 sqft
This lovely home is in a gated community nestled in the heart of Temecula! Also part of the Temecula School District! Inside, you will find a formal living room, dining room and half bathroom, a great space for entertaining guests.
