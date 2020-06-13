315 Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Robinson Ranch
19 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
14 Sawmill
14 Sawmill, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3901 sqft
Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
3 Blue Oak
3 Blue Oak, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
847 sqft
Truly a great find! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower level property is located in the prestigious Mission Courts Community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
183 Montana Del Lago Drive
183 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Welcome To Montana Del Lago - Lake Front Community, Lake View, Mountain View, Pool View, Former Model Home, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
30 Gavilan
30 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
763 sqft
This beautiful upper end unit home is perfect for your small family. Its cozy with a very practical floor plan. It has high ceilings and is located in a quiet location. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and fully upgraded kitchen.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
6 Vista La Cuesta
6 Vista La Cuesta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1345 sqft
1 of only 4 units in the community w/lake view. Well-appointed floor plan features a spacious living room w/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting & FP.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
82 Flor De Sol
82 Flor de Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
737 sqft
Great floor plan, two bedroom, two bath, each with own bathrooms, just remodeled with upgraded vinyl /laminated flooring, Fresh paint, upgraded tub/shower with new enclosures, new vanities, fixtures, carpeted bedrooms, Granite counters, Full size

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
2 Lawnridge
2 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3019 sqft
One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
SAMLARC
10 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,962
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Vista del Lago Apartments
12 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
11 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
SAMLARC
14 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
21 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Coto de Caza, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coto de Caza renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

