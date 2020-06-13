Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Cameron Park, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr, Cameron Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
880 sqft
Located in beautiful Cameron Park, Sierra Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet county like living environment.
Results within 1 mile of Cameron Park

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Devon Ct
3710 Devon Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3052 sqft
GORGEOUS EL DORADO HILLS LAKESIDE HOME FOR RENT! - RARE and IMMACULATE LAKESIDE RENTAL WITH STUNNING VIEWS!! Located in a GATED Community on a quiet Cul-De-Sac, the LONG Driveway and tastefully landscaped yard greets you as you pull into the 3 Car
Results within 5 miles of Cameron Park
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
20 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4201 Eckerman Court
4201 Eckerman Court, Shingle Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
2/1 duplex in Shingle Springs - Nicely updated 840 sf 2/1 duplex in Shingle Springs - live in the country within minutes to freeway access! Single car garage with laundry equipment, ample front deck with views of the Sierra in addition to side and

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Emerald Hills Court
1010 Emerald Hills Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1628 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom El Dorado Hills Home on Private Cul-De-Sac! - This four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has gorgeous yards taken care of by the Owner Provided gardener! Covered backyard patio, oversized two car garage and tri-level set up.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Stoneman Way
908 Stoneman Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1459 sqft
El Dorado Hills Charming Home in Well Established Neighborhood - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Nicely Maintained low maintenance landscaping with large Oak trees.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr.
2731 Tam Oshanter Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Lovely Home in El Dorado Hills! - Come see the beautiful views from this peaceful home in El Dorado Hills. With access to a lovely walking path into the hills, and close proximity to great schools in the area, this 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Serrano
1 Unit Available
1160 Villagio Dr.
1160 Villagio Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2864 sqft
This amazing 5 beds / 3 baths with high ceiling living room was built in 2004. It has 2,864 sq. ft. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a very open floor plan with high ceilings, an open floor plan and a attention to detail.
Results within 10 miles of Cameron Park
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
$1,600
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1537 Borrasca Drive
1537 Borrasca Drive, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1963 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 3 Bdrm w/ 4th Bdrm/Den Option - Crown Moulding - Three bedrooms with optional 4/th bedroom/den option. Nicely upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown moulding throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
300 Moon Circle #333 Available 06/13/20 Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
885 HALIDON WAY #1413
885 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
885 HALIDON WAY #1413 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2234 Gallup Drive
2234 Gallup Drive, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1851 sqft
2234 Gallup Drive Available 06/13/20 Stamped Concrete Backyard Patio, Gas Fireplace in Living Room - This two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home has a stamped concrete patio in backyard and an attached garage. Gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2407 sqft
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cameron Park, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cameron Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

