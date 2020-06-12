112 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA

/
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.
85636 Treviso Drive
85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
43836 Via Palma, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1536 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.
43617 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1441 sqft
Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.
77888 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1348 sqft
Fantastic 2bd/2ba getaway for short term or seasonal rental overlooking the 11th fairway. Woodhaven CC offers clubhouse facilites, 18-hole golf course, tennis and community pools. Available now until Jan 1. Rates vary.
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.
78481 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
The perfect house for the discerning couple or single. Highly upgraded and well maintained Pasadena model. Classy furnishings throughout.With porcelain plank tile, stainless appliances and freshly painted.
78410 Winsford Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1172 sqft
Bright and Super Clean 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathrooms with plenty of sun exposure in backyard. The home is nicely equipped and located in a quiet area very close to shopping, restaurants and quick access to most areas of interest.
77676 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Available now until December 2020 this elegantly furnished home is move-in ready for summer & fall. New flooring, paint and an updated kitchen this home is ready for a 6 month tenant to enjoy.
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
Beautiful San Vincente home is now available for a long term tenant.
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
$3,000
1392 sqft
Home is leased Feb and Mar 2020. Have fun all other times!!! Have a wonderful winter season in the Coachella Valley - so close to golf courses, dining, tennis, and the fun events of the Valley.
$3,300
1808 sqft
Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath.
$1,800
1571 sqft
Upgraded San Vicente home with north backyard that has extended concrete, fruit trees, covered patio with very low maintenance. The interior of the home has tile throughout.
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.
1527 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with DEN and with lovely lake view! Porcelain ''wood like'' tile throughout except for bedrooms.
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.
1877 sqft
Available for June thru Sept 2020 and Nov & Dec. for $4200/mo. Beautiful Extended Orrefors home, golf course home updated and expanded. Now Leased, not available for Seasonal rental.
1160 sqft
55+ Sun City Palm Desert available June 1, 2020 thru December 30, 2020.
1110 sqft
Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect.
