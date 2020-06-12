Apartment List
/
CA
/
belmont
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

70 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Belmont, CA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Sterling Downs
6 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Neighborhood 7
14 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Hillsdale
38 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
38 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Neighborhood 8
9 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
2862 Baze RD
2862 Baze Rd, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1710 sqft
**Available for short term rental only. Maximum 12 month rental. Available April 18th 2020 - May 31st 2021.** This contemporary 2BR townhouse with 2.5BA is in the coveted Brightside Community of Bay Meadows, built in 2015.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
2006 Hastings Shore LN
2006 Hastings Shore Lane, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
988 sqft
This floor level condo will be ready to move in as of July 3, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Marina Lagoon
1 Unit Available
3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104
3077 Los Prados Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
785 sqft
Hello prospective tenants! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available for rent! - 2 Private Car Ports available - Storage Space - Laundry in the building - Near to Foster City, VISA, PlayStation and downtown San Mateo.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Neighborhood 2
14 Units Available
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,130
1243 sqft
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Neighborhood 9
40 Units Available
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Redwood Shores
14 Units Available
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Redwood Shores
22 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Neighborhood 2
7 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
67 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,429
1063 sqft
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1193 sqft
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Neighborhood 1
10 Units Available
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,143
915 sqft
Fantastic views of the waterfront. Beautifully appointed kitchens and large patios or balconies. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Two pools, ping pong tables, volleyball and tennis course available.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,025
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Centennial
18 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Redwood Shores
13 Units Available
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,553
938 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Centennial
55 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.

June 2020 Belmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belmont Rent Report. Belmont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Belmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belmont Rent Report. Belmont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Belmont rents decline sharply over the past month

Belmont rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Belmont stand at $2,872 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,609 for a two-bedroom. Belmont's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Belmont, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Belmont

    As rents have increased slightly in Belmont, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Belmont is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Belmont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Belmont.
    • While Belmont's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Belmont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Belmont is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelmont 3 BedroomsBelmont Apartments under $2,200Belmont Apartments under $2,500
    Belmont Apartments under $2,800Belmont Apartments with BalconyBelmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with GymBelmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmont Apartments with Parking
    Belmont Apartments with PoolBelmont Apartments with Washer-DryerBelmont Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelmont Furnished ApartmentsBelmont Pet Friendly PlacesBelmont Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
    Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CA
    Morgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CACapitola, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    University of California-Berkeley