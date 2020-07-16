Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

78 Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ashland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1570 165th Avenue, Unit 201
1570 165th Avenue, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1050 sqft
MUST SEE 2BR, 1BA CONDO - This stylish, spacious, sunny 2 bdrm, 1 bath condo features hardwood floors throughout, custom ceiling fans and an extra large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Ashland
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
San Lorenzo
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Bay Fair station. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, community garden, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,943
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,748
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Creekside
Linvale Townhomes
53 Haas Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
866 sqft
Ten minutes from Oakland Airport, these newly renovated homes feature hardwood floors, bay windows and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a barbecue area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Leafy Grove Apartments
20019 San Miguel Ave, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leafy Grove is a quiet community in the heart of Castro Valley, Leafy Grove is set back from the street and surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees. Our quaint community is located at 20019 San Miguel Avenue.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
22821 2nd Street
22821 Second Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
849 sqft
**1/4 ACRE LOT (approx)/ PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to the home with Beautiful/ Lush and spacious garden sitting on close to 1/4 acre (approx) lot! Hardwood floors through out, home Walking distance to BART, Parks, Shopping, Public Transportation

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Eden
27759 Del Norte Ct
27759 Del Norte Court, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1474 sqft
4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256 Spacious Town Home for Rent! **4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt ** Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hayward Highland
26937 Hayward Blvd #111
26937 Hayward Boulevard, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well Maintained Lower Floor Condo in Hayward Hills - Beautiful Hayward Hills Condo for lease. Security door access into the building. Lower unit with large outside patio.Distance to Cal State East Bay.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
1256 Stanhope Ln., Apt #252
1256 Stanhope Lane, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1007 sqft
Upgrade 2Bed 2Bath Condo - Please contact Jose Albornoz 510.833.

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina Faire
14240 Outrigger Drive
14240 Outrigger Drive, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1033 sqft
Recently updated, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Leandro. Not furnished. Quiet and comfortable gated community at Marina Seagate. Short walk from San Leandro Marina. 5 minute drive to Kaiser San Leandro.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ashland, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ashland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

