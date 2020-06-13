Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Vail, AZ with balcony

24 Apartments for rent in Vail, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >

Rancho del Lago
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
10610 S Lucius Drive
10610 South Lucius Drive, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1538 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom in Rancho del Lago. Bright and open floorplan with great room is fantastic for entertaining. Split plan master suite for peace and quiet.

Rancho del Lago
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive, Vail, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1561 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/1752282 Please visit our website www.cobbpropertymanagement.com This beautiful home is located in the highly favored Rancho Del Lago.

Rancho del Lago
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12787 East Hannah Trail
12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2289 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283 This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted.
10318 S Keegan Avenue
1 Unit Available
10318 S Keegan Avenue
10318 S Keegan Av, Pima County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1926 sqft
Brand new 2020 built - 4 bedroom plus den with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, great room design with lots of upgrades throughout the home.

9035 S Tewa Trail
1 Unit Available
9035 S Tewa Trail
9035 South Tewa Trail, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Spacious home on more than an acre, lots of outdoor living space with great view of the mountains from your large back porch.
Santa Rita Ranch
Santa Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
17229 S Painted Vistas Way
17229 S Painted Vistas Way, Corona de Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2483 sqft
Spectacular-must see home in Vail, available in June Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den with 2483 sq ft Large great room with pre-wired television and audio hookups, french doors that open out to full length covered patio, landscaped yard, lap

Santa Rita Bel Air Townhomes
Santa Rita Bel Air Townhomes
1 Unit Available
560 E Savannah St
560 East Savannah Street, Corona de Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Well maintained 1900 Square foot Townhome! Coveted Vail School District & convenient to I-10. Entry way has mudroom and locking access from garage to house. Huge Living space painted with High-End paint and kitchen big enough for a custom island.

Rita Ranch
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8479 S. Egyptian Drive
8479 South Egyptian Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
8479 S. Egyptian Drive Available 06/15/20 Rita Ranch 3 Bedroom Home - Vail School District - Delightful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath . Kitchen with Granite Tile Counters, Ceramic Tile with Carpet in Living Rooms and Bedrooms. Master Suite has Bay Window.

Rita Ranch
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.

Rita Ranch
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.

Rita Ranch
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7920 S Danforth Avenue
7920 South Danforth Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1358 sqft
You'll fall in love with this awesome house! Easy Access To Raytheon and DMAFB! Conveniently located near shopping and local park! Relax with guests on the cool Covered Patio while watching the exquisite panorama of mountain views! Large,open

The Academy Village
The Academy Village
1 Unit Available
13814 E Langtry Lane
13814 East Langtree Lane, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1750 sqft
OVER 55! NEW BUILD! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bath Home in Acadamy Village Community. Easy open floor plan with lots of overhead lighting & windows for natural light. Kitchen features Gas Stove and Stainless appliances, Breakfast Bar.
Halcyon Acres
Halcyon Acres
15 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.

Halcyon Acres
Halcyon Acres
1 Unit Available
740 S. CALLE DEL SOL
740 South Calle Del Sol, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1231 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 2020** 1231 SF, A/C, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS ONLY, LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING AREA, CEILING FANS, ELECTRIC STOVE, SIDE x SIDE REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, (TRASH COMPACTOR DOES NOT WORK), PANTRY,

Silverado Hills
Silverado Hills
1 Unit Available
229 N Eastern Slope Loop
229 North Eastern Slope Loop, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2477 sqft
Roomy Silverado Hills 4 bedroom with a pool, views, close to shopping and hiking. All appliances included, along with three car garage and lots of storage throughout. Available for move-in June 20th 2020

Old Spanish Trail
Old Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
1942 South Sunburst Drive
1942 South Sunburst Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
Eastside Home- 3 bdrm, 2 Bath in quiet Cul de Sac. Living Room, Kitchen off Dining Area, tile & carpet flooring.

Old Spanish Trail
Old Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
1832 South Skyview Place
1832 South Skyview Place, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1064 sqft
Unique Townhome/Unattached 2 Bdrm/2Bath/Bonus area in cul da sac! Great room off nice Kitchen makes this home feel spacious. Both Great room and Master with high ceilings and Clerestory windows. Dining area. Saltillo tile floors, carpet in bedrooms.

7080 S Dunnock Dr
1 Unit Available
7080 S Dunnock Dr
7080 South Dunnock Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1212 sqft
Nice Home Near Davis-Monthan AFB and The Loop - This 3 Bedroom home is Ready to Move In. New Laminate Flooring Downstairs in Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area. Upstairs has New Carpet. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer.

7201 E. Bloomtree Lane
1 Unit Available
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane
7201 East Bloomtree Lane, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1385 sqft
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane Available 06/15/20 Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq.

Rolling Hills
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1231 S. Oak Park
1231 South Oak Park Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1336 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Newly updated 2 bedroom townhouse, with new carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets and countertops.

Rita Ranch
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7728 S. Freshwater Pearl
7728 South Freshwater Pearl Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2150 sqft
SWEET RITA RANCH HOUSE, EAT IN KITCHEN, COVERED PORCH. 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM $1550.00 DEPOSIT $1550.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th PETS OK UPON APPROVAL PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

Rita Ranch
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8703 Dayspring Court
8703 Dayspring Court, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2652 sqft
Majestic Rita Ranch 4BR! Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has everything you need! Wide-open, bright and cheery living room! Gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space and island! Like having a lot of private space?

Sycamore Canyon
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.

Rolling Hills
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
2366 S Via De Dos Arroyos
2366 Via De Dos Arroyos, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath eastside home with air-conditioning. Saltillo tile and carpet flooring. Covered patio in block wall fenced back yard for privacy. 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vail, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vail renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

