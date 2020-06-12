/
2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6453 S Palo Blanco Dr
6453 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
55 + years old community!!On a golf course and has beautiful views of the superstition mountains!Very upscale home on 8th fairway in peaceful Mountainbrook Village. Incredible mountain views from the front and back patio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3500 S Tomahawk Road
3500 South Tomahawk Road, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Apache Estates East.With this home you also get all the community amenities Swimming pool, Spa and club house in a gated community.
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
$
6 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
University Manor
10 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1125 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
962 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Augusta Ranch
15 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1156 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1225 N San Marcos Drive
1225 North San Marcos Drive, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
No Application Fees! Great unobstructed mountain views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apache Junction home on a huge 5 acre lot. This open floor plan has vaulted ceilings, a large family room, separate dining area and open kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
11309 E MARGUERITE Avenue
11309 East Marguerite Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in east Mesa. Home has new kitchen and bathrooms. New wood like flooring throughout. Stainless appliances included. Home also has a storage room and a shed not included in sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Fountain of the Sun
1 Unit Available
8145 E PUEBLO Avenue
8145 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1820 sqft
January and February NOT available any years-FULLY FURNISHED. 55+ Fountain of the Sun home with open floor plan! This beautiful 1820 square foot, 2 bed/2 bath home has everything you need.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
7726 E BASELINE Road E
7726 East Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1535 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom + den with closet that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, condo in a great location! Easy access to both the U S60 and the 202 freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S RIALTO Drive
1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Parkwood Ranch
1 Unit Available
10136 E SOUTHERN Avenue
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Venture to Coyote Landing and make this gorgeous home away from home yours! This 1107 square foot, 2 bedroom 2 bath, second floor condo has everything you need.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
320 S MAIN Drive
320 South Main Drive, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
700 sqft
The Inside: With a full 2 beds and 1 bath, move into this cozy home with full kitchen and living room. With wood style flooring, more than enough cabinets, and stove! Property has been newly painted.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
2821 S SKYLINE --
2821 South Skyline, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1408 sqft
Perfect rental! Gourmet kitchen boosts with 42'' white Shaker style cabinetry with soft close, Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, glass top range, refrigerator, oversize pantry and
