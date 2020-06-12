/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1359 Tullahoma Drive
1359 Tullahoma Dr, Prattville, AL
1359 Tullahoma Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Glennbrook - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Glennbrook! Right down the street from the splash pad, swimming pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Newton Street
1001 Newton St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1053 sqft
- (RLNE5844266)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 Benjamin Way
1113 Benjamin Way, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2367 sqft
1113 Benjamin Way Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON!! - Conveniently locate at The Ridge at Prattville Farms. Only minutes from I-65, major shopping areas, restaurants, and less than 30 minutes from Maxwell Air Force Base.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 White Tail Ct
104 White Tail Ct, Prattville, AL
Sales Price: $319,000 Rent: $1,950 Own this home with a low down-payment and $1,950/month you can call this Prattville Beauty home! Welcome to 104 Whitetail Ct! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home offers all the amenities you need! It is located
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1271 Cross Creek Road
1271 Cross Creek Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
- (RLNE5193651)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1170 Josephine Avenue
1170 Josephine Ave, Prattville, AL
1170 Josephine Avenue Available 08/17/20 COMING SOON! - This home at 1170 Josephine Avenue is located in Prattville and in a quite neighborhood! The home has an open floor plan and is sitting on a huge lot! The living area is spacious and has luxury
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
311 Cambridge
311 Cambridge St, Prattville, AL
311 Cambridge Available 07/01/20 Home in Prattville - Beautiful open split floor plan. 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths, double garage. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, great-room with gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
927 Fireside Dr
927 Fireside Dr, Prattville, AL
Your search is over!!! This wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has all the amenities and conveniences you could ever want. The main living area features an open floor plan with the living room and kitchen with a huge vaulted ceiling.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
202 Juniper Court
202 Juniper Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1325 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
796 Rice Street
796 Rice St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1360 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
313 Sheila Boulevard
313 Sheila Blvd, Prattville, AL
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
116 Graylynn Drive
116 Graylynn Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1299 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal located in Prattville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The bathrooms are updated and the bedrooms are newly carpeted.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
122 Glennbrooke Ln
122 Glennbrooke Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1543 sqft
3 bed 2 bathroom home located in the gorgeous Glennbrooke subdivision in Prattville. This home boasts a large eat in kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
613 Little Farm Road
613 Little Farm Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1598 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville, not far from shopping! It has tile floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room with soaring ceilings. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
466 Harvest Loop
466 Harvest Loop, Prattville, AL
466 Harvest Loop Available 05/01/20 Home for Rent - RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicants current housing payment record and employment
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1763 Edinburgh
1763 Edinburgh St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1654 sqft
1763 Edinburgh Available 05/03/20 Home for rent in Meadow Brook - This gorgeous home in Meadowview subdivision has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the split bedroom plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, hard tile, and smooth surface electric range.
Results within 5 miles of Prattville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
394 Gardenia Road
394 Gardenia Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2145 sqft
394 Gardenia Road Available 08/24/20 COMING SOON! - Brick and vinyl Siding spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Family room, bonus room and Sun Porch. 2145 square feet. (RLNE2865610)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Pine Meadow Circle
48 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1455 sqft
48 Pine Meadow Circle - 48 Pine Meadow Circle Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Millbrook! Only 10 mins from Maxwell air force base and zoned for the Stanhope school district! Very spacious bedrooms and
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
88 Oakwood Drive
88 Oakwood Drive, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1794 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Deatsville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a cozy, wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
112 Spears Crossing
112 Spears Xing, Elmore County, AL
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Millbrook! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
645 McKeithen Place
645 Mckeithen Place, Millbrook, AL
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
1 Unit Available
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
60 Sage Brush
60 Sage Brush, Millbrook, AL
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.