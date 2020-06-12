Apartment List
/
AL
/
prattville
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1359 Tullahoma Drive
1359 Tullahoma Dr, Prattville, AL
1359 Tullahoma Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Glennbrook - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Glennbrook! Right down the street from the splash pad, swimming pool and playground.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Newton Street
1001 Newton St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1053 sqft
- (RLNE5844266)

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 Benjamin Way
1113 Benjamin Way, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2367 sqft
1113 Benjamin Way Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON!! - Conveniently locate at The Ridge at Prattville Farms. Only minutes from I-65, major shopping areas, restaurants, and less than 30 minutes from Maxwell Air Force Base.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 White Tail Ct
104 White Tail Ct, Prattville, AL
Sales Price: $319,000 Rent: $1,950 Own this home with a low down-payment and $1,950/month you can call this Prattville Beauty home! Welcome to 104 Whitetail Ct! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home offers all the amenities you need! It is located

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1271 Cross Creek Road
1271 Cross Creek Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
- (RLNE5193651)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1170 Josephine Avenue
1170 Josephine Ave, Prattville, AL
1170 Josephine Avenue Available 08/17/20 COMING SOON! - This home at 1170 Josephine Avenue is located in Prattville and in a quite neighborhood! The home has an open floor plan and is sitting on a huge lot! The living area is spacious and has luxury

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
311 Cambridge
311 Cambridge St, Prattville, AL
311 Cambridge Available 07/01/20 Home in Prattville - Beautiful open split floor plan. 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths, double garage. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, great-room with gas fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
927 Fireside Dr
927 Fireside Dr, Prattville, AL
Your search is over!!! This wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has all the amenities and conveniences you could ever want. The main living area features an open floor plan with the living room and kitchen with a huge vaulted ceiling.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
202 Juniper Court
202 Juniper Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1325 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
796 Rice Street
796 Rice St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1360 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
313 Sheila Boulevard
313 Sheila Blvd, Prattville, AL
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
116 Graylynn Drive
116 Graylynn Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1299 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal located in Prattville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The bathrooms are updated and the bedrooms are newly carpeted.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
122 Glennbrooke Ln
122 Glennbrooke Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1543 sqft
3 bed 2 bathroom home located in the gorgeous Glennbrooke subdivision in Prattville. This home boasts a large eat in kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 10

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
613 Little Farm Road
613 Little Farm Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1598 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville, not far from shopping! It has tile floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room with soaring ceilings. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
466 Harvest Loop
466 Harvest Loop, Prattville, AL
466 Harvest Loop Available 05/01/20 Home for Rent - RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicants current housing payment record and employment

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1763 Edinburgh
1763 Edinburgh St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1654 sqft
1763 Edinburgh Available 05/03/20 Home for rent in Meadow Brook - This gorgeous home in Meadowview subdivision has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the split bedroom plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, hard tile, and smooth surface electric range.
Results within 5 miles of Prattville

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
394 Gardenia Road
394 Gardenia Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2145 sqft
394 Gardenia Road Available 08/24/20 COMING SOON! - Brick and vinyl Siding spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Family room, bonus room and Sun Porch. 2145 square feet. (RLNE2865610)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Pine Meadow Circle
48 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1455 sqft
48 Pine Meadow Circle - 48 Pine Meadow Circle Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Millbrook! Only 10 mins from Maxwell air force base and zoned for the Stanhope school district! Very spacious bedrooms and

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
88 Oakwood Drive
88 Oakwood Drive, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1794 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Deatsville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a cozy, wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
112 Spears Crossing
112 Spears Xing, Elmore County, AL
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Millbrook! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
645 McKeithen Place
645 Mckeithen Place, Millbrook, AL
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
1 Unit Available
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.

1 of 1

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
60 Sage Brush
60 Sage Brush, Millbrook, AL
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Similar Pages

Prattville 2 BedroomsPrattville 3 BedroomsPrattville Apartments with Balcony
Prattville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrattville Apartments with Parking
Prattville Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrattville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALAlabaster, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALMontevallo, ALSylacauga, ALMillbrook, AL
Calera, ALTroy, ALChildersburg, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at Montgomery
Faulkner University