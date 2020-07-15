/
2 bedroom apartments
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northport, AL
2751 Meadowlark Lane
2751 Meadowlark Lane, Northport, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Available Now!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath in Windsong by DCH Northport. - Available Now!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath in Windsong by DCH Northport. This great house has nice laminate hardwood floors through out. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
2725 43rd Avenue - 205
2725 43rd Avenue, Northport, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
This is a great 2 bed 1.5 bath with washer and dryer hook up. This is on the second floor of Georgetown Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Northport
1017 Queen City Avenue
1017 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath blocks from campus!
Results within 5 miles of Northport
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$840
1251 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$660
913 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1166 sqft
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
1718 17th Avenue
1718 17th Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1718 17th Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath - Located behind Home Depot off Veterans Memorial. NO pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5857896)
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 Bath Condo - Located off veterans memorial across from ACA. First floor unit right next to the pool. (RLNE5854828)
1903 6th Avenue
1903 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1903 6th Avenue Available 08/07/20 Townhome for Rent in Tuscaloosa, AL - HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020 - COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** Town home off Hackberry Rd.
2909 Narrow Lane Road
2909 Narrow Lane Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
2909 Narrow Lane Road Available 08/05/20 Nice 2 bedroom 1 Bath near Campus - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - original hardwood flooring, large fenced in back yard. Great price for the area. (RLNE5906147)
520 29th Street
520 29th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom Home in Tuscaloosa - 2 bedroom home available in Tuscaloosa. The home features a living room and den, eat-in kitchen and dining room, large bedrooms, and a fenced yard. Managed by: Jody Barber <> 205-632-6005 (RLNE5004141)
916 Wallace Wade Avenue
916 Wallace Wade Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
916 Wallace Wade Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo by Bryant-Denney - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo located right by Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wallace Wade Ave.
410 19th Street
410 19th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
410 19th Street Available 08/01/20 2/1 in Forest Lake - (RLNE5839957)
510 13th Street Unit 201
510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1882 sqft
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends! This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks
1911 6th Avenue
1911 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
For Rent Tuscaloosa for Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait
5 Thornbury
5 Thornbury Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
5 Thornbury Available 07/20/20 #5 Thornbury Tuscaloosa (35406) - Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the desirable 35406. Spacious living room and kitchen with Appliances. Fenced in Patio. Contact Josh Thompson 205-345-1810 Josh@duckworth.
210 15th Street E #55
210 15th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
210 15th Street E #55 Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Regency Oaks - Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Regency Oaks about one mile from UA campus. $1,100. per month. Contact Laurie Ann at 205-345-1810. (RLNE5902899)
Results within 10 miles of Northport
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1234 sqft
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
6112 Covington Villas Drive
6112 Covington Villas Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1341 sqft
6112 Covington Villas Drive Available 07/17/20 Available NOW: Comfy 2-Bed/2-Bath Duplex in Woodland Forest - This 2-bed/2-bath duplex is in the friendly Woodland Forest neighborhood community just down the road from Tall Pines Golf Course.
4751 Woodland Forrest Drive
4751 Woodland Forrest Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available Now! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Furnished & All Utilities, Cable, and Internet Included Basement Apartment in Woodland Forrest! - Available Now! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Furnished & All Utilities Included Basement Apartment in Woodland Forrest! This