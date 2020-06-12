/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gardendale, AL
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
11 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$924
984 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Gardendale
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
329 Sunhill Rd NW
329 Sunhill Road Northwest, Center Point, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2Bed/2Bath Home - Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Center Point.
Results within 10 miles of Gardendale
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Redmont Park
38 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1130 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Glen Iris
70 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
$
Liberty Highlands
9 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rosedale
9 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1127 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Smithfield Estates
16 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fountain Heights
12 Units Available
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Last updated June 4 at 02:38pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Glen Iris
Contact for Availability
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
612 Rose Hill Rd
612 Rose Hill Road, Forestdale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2136 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** LARGE home in the Forestdale area! 2 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1612 Turn Cliff Way
1612 Turncliff Way, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1641 sqft
1612 Turn Cliff Way Available 07/01/20 Turncliff Gardens 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Garden Home - This beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Garden home has a lot of great features.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
8613 9th Ct South
8613 9th Court South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. (RLNE5818410)
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Crestwood South
1 Unit Available
633 RUMBLE AVE
633 Rumble Ave, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse located in an unmatched Crestline Park location at The Gladstone New Construction townhouse in Crestline Park! This 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bathroom townhouse provides modern amenities with a timeless design in an unmatched Crestline
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Five Points South
1 Unit Available
2024 2ND AVE
2024 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1238 sqft
Fabulous high rise views with an open floor plan for convenient in town living! Great room and kitchen all open with 2 large windows and amazing 13th story views! Windows are3 double pane insulated and open! Granite counters in kitchen and baths
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
