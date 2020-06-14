Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Bessemer, AL with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1820 Fairfax Ave
1820 Fairfax Avenue, Bessemer, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1735 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8152 Hopewell Rd
8152 Hopewell Road, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1542 sqft
Are you searching for a 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Bessemer? This is the home for you! It's nestled on 3.1 acres of land with a 2-car garage with extra room for storage and paved parking.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4009 Goodwin Rd
4009 Goodwin Road, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1416 sqft
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Bessemer. It features a front covered porch great for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. It also includes a spacious living room and den area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Carriage House Rd SW
27 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1420 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / No Section 8 (Coming Soon for Touring) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
115 Republic Ave
115 Republic Avenue, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1295 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 2 bath listing in Bessemer!! It will go FAST!! All newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage building

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1420 7th Avenue North
1420 7th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1772 sqft
Welcome to your new home. This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom is waiting for your. The home features hardwood floors and carpet, with a beautiful layout.
Results within 1 mile of Bessemer

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Shades Avenue
1221 Shades Avenue, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1768 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 1 bath home in Bessemer. This home features updated appliances, hardwood floors and a gorgeous backyard! This home also has a 2 vehicle carport! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Home for Rent in McCalla... Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 8th Street
716 8th Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1232 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, Living room/Dining room combination, eat in kitchen, TOTAL ELECTRIC, Hardwood Floors, central heat and air. to Take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5485 Park Side Road
5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
5485 Park Side Road Available 07/06/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades! This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!! $2,090.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2400 Southwood Trace
2400 Southwood Trace, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
2400 Southwood Trace - Great 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with finished basement at the end of a cul-de-sac with 2 car garage. Super private back yard. Interior freshly painted, kitchen and master bath updated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5397 Park Side Circle
5397 Park Side Cir, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
5397 Park Side Circle Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - Available to view with 48 hour notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home for rent in beautiful Lake Cyrus.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
6132 Letson Farms Drive
6132 Letson Farms Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
Imagine yourself coming home to an Executive Neighborhood and a RESORT style home everyday. This FABULOUS home will enable you to do just that!! The exceptional floor plan gives you space beyond your wildest imagination.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1303 9th Ave
1303 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this recently renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath property. This lovely all-electric house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a neutral color scheme, and a large fully fenced in backyard. Off-street parking on the driveway.
Results within 5 miles of Bessemer
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sand Ridge
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$734
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bessemer, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bessemer renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

