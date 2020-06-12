/
2 bedroom apartments
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bessemer, AL
1 Unit Available
1330 13th Ave N
1330 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
1 Unit Available
6228 Townley Way
6228 Townley Way, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1234 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1098 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
27 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$809
1065 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
46 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1247 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
25 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
62 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1063 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1293 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
29 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
11 Units Available
Marq Vestavia
1800 Arboretum Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
996 sqft
At Marq Vestavia, you can live the life of luxury. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans has been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1234 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$992
1247 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
28 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
