Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Westover, WV with balcony

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westover
1 Unit Available
143 Holland Avenue
143 Holland Avenue, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental for professional! In the heart of Westover, close to downtown and interstate. Wrap around front porch, back yard and off street parking for at least 3 cars. 1 year lease, No Pets. See Agent's remarks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westover
1 Unit Available
12 Columbus Avenue
12 Columbus Street, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
7 Bedrooms
Ask
3 to 4 bedroom home for lease in Westover. 3 bedrooms, possible 4th with family room with fireplace, ample parking with off street space and attached garage. Newer side porch and paint. Potential renters must fill out rental application form Assoc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
72 Fairmor Dr.
72 Fairmor Drive, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bedroom, 2 bath house - Available 8/3/2020 - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in Westover and features a beautiful fenced in back yard, and ground level patio.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
3 Sycamore Street
3 Sycamore Street, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom House with Large Garage in Westover - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house with 1 1/2 baths and garage is located in Westover a few miles from the interstate.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
9 Garrison Street
9 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$880
House in Westover - Available NOW! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Westover has plenty of room. The home has an enclosed sunporch and den, yard, W/D hookups, porch and dining room. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.

1 of 12

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Westover
1 Unit Available
15 Garrison Street
15 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
15 Garrison Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom duplex in Westover - Available 08/03/2020 - This newly remodeled 2 bedroom duplex apartment is located in Westover. The apartment has a porch, W/D hook-up, laminate wood flooring, carpet, and parking.
Results within 1 mile of Westover

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
326 Beverly Avenue
326 Beverly Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location! THREE bedroom, 1 bath apartment, with 2 dedicated off street parking spaces. Perfect Sunnyside location convenient to WVU downtown campus, Hospitals, etc. Spacious living room and kitchen and offers deck space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
723 Naomi Street
723 Naomi Street, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$900
Downtown Campus- Large 2 Bedroom Apartment- Available NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment located in downtown Morgantown.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
765 Garrison Avenue
765 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House is located in downtown Morgantown blocks.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
204-206 Wilson Ave
204 Wilson Ave, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in South Park - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located in the South Park area of Morgantown, directly across the street from Morgantown High.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
340 Grant Avenue
340 Grant Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Sunny Side - 3 Bedroom House - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house is located 3 blocks away from the downtown WVU campus. The property has a back porch with yard area where you enter into the property into spacious kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1325 Bitonti Street
1325 Bitoni Street, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$800
1325 Bitonti Street Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom single family home in Star City - Available 08/03/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in the Star City area. The house has a laundry room, living room, and front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Westover
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Suncrest
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$370
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
171 Winwood Drive
171 Windwood Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Contemporary Townhome with SS appliances, HW floors throughout main floor living area. Master BR on main floor with Master Bath and large closets. Bonus room on second floor provides additional space for an office, workout area or playroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
436 Riley Street
436 Riley Street, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated and well-maintained house located between Evansdale and Downtown campuses. Large back deck as well as a fenced in back yard. Pets considered.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Park
1 Unit Available
937 Southpoint Circle
937 Southpointe Circle, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
PERFECT RENTAL OPTION! Contemporary 4 bed/3 bath ranch has over 3800 sq ft of living space, with finished basement and a private back yard! Finished lower level with exterior entrance, full bath, workshop, family room, numerous options! Second floor

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
4 Turnstone Drive
4 Turnstone Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous TH with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious unfinished basement perfect for a workout room and storage. Large open living space on first floor with a roomy porch out back. On the second floor, bedrooms are generously sized.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1341 Canyon Road
1341 Canyon Rd, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1706 Brickyard Avenue
1706 Brickyard Ave, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 3 BR,/ 3.5 BA townhouse in the heart of Suncrest. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large deck. Finished family room on lower level can be used as gym, office, playroom, or 4th bedroom. Full Bathroom also located on lower level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
999 West Run #201 Road
999 West Run Road, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 1458 sq ft condo has 2 bedrooms with 2 en suite bathrooms, whirlpool tub, steam shower, private covered patio, secured entry with code/buzz-in feature, elevator, storage closet in unit, marble vanity tops, washer & dryer in the unit

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
198 Donna Avenue
198 Donna Avenue, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
8 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an amazing rental OPPORTUNITY-This is a very beautiful updated home with plenty of space for living and storage-[unfinished basement]! Great neighborhood [ 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westover, WV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westover renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

