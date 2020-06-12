Apartment List
/
WV
/
cheat lake
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Cheat Lake, WV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
406 St. Andrews Drive
406 St Andrews, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Live on the 10th Fairway of Lakeview's main golf course.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Raven Run
217 Raven Run, Cheat Lake, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
217 Raven Run Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome near Med Center - Available 8/3 - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is close to the Med center and many major Morgantown amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Cheat Lake
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Suncrest
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$370
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westover
1 Unit Available
143 Holland Avenue
143 Holland Avenue, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental for professional! In the heart of Westover, close to downtown and interstate. Wrap around front porch, back yard and off street parking for at least 3 cars. 1 year lease, No Pets. See Agent's remarks.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
171 Winwood Drive
171 Windwood Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Contemporary Townhome with SS appliances, HW floors throughout main floor living area. Master BR on main floor with Master Bath and large closets. Bonus room on second floor provides additional space for an office, workout area or playroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
436 Riley Street
436 Riley Street, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated and well-maintained house located between Evansdale and Downtown campuses. Large back deck as well as a fenced in back yard. Pets considered.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
South Park
1 Unit Available
937 Southpoint Circle
937 Southpointe Circle, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
PERFECT RENTAL OPTION! Contemporary 4 bed/3 bath ranch has over 3800 sq ft of living space, with finished basement and a private back yard! Finished lower level with exterior entrance, full bath, workshop, family room, numerous options! Second floor

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
326 Beverly Avenue
326 Beverly Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location! THREE bedroom, 1 bath apartment, with 2 dedicated off street parking spaces. Perfect Sunnyside location convenient to WVU downtown campus, Hospitals, etc. Spacious living room and kitchen and offers deck space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
4 Turnstone Drive
4 Turnstone Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous TH with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious unfinished basement perfect for a workout room and storage. Large open living space on first floor with a roomy porch out back. On the second floor, bedrooms are generously sized.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1341 Canyon Road
1341 Canyon Rd, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1706 Brickyard Avenue
1706 Brickyard Ave, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 3 BR,/ 3.5 BA townhouse in the heart of Suncrest. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large deck. Finished family room on lower level can be used as gym, office, playroom, or 4th bedroom. Full Bathroom also located on lower level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
999 West Run #201 Road
999 West Run Road, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 1458 sq ft condo has 2 bedrooms with 2 en suite bathrooms, whirlpool tub, steam shower, private covered patio, secured entry with code/buzz-in feature, elevator, storage closet in unit, marble vanity tops, washer & dryer in the unit

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
198 Donna Avenue
198 Donna Avenue, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
8 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an amazing rental OPPORTUNITY-This is a very beautiful updated home with plenty of space for living and storage-[unfinished basement]! Great neighborhood [ 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
265 Palisades Drive
265 Palisades Drive, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Luxury Living a "stone throw" from Mylan, hospitals, 2 Starbucks locations and Suncrest Town Center, host to numerous restaurants and shopping. Large kitchen open w/ granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets+ food pantry.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
703 Dayton Street
703 Dayton Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
703 Dayton Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bed/2 Bath House in Woodburn Area - Available 08/03/2020 - 3 bed/1 bath house in the Woodburn Area of Morgantown. Harwood floors, carpet floors. Large front porch, garage storage, and offstreet parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
723 Naomi Street
723 Naomi Street, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$900
Downtown Campus- Large 2 Bedroom Apartment- Available NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment located in downtown Morgantown.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
765 Garrison Avenue
765 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House is located in downtown Morgantown blocks.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
313 Lyndhurst Avenue
313 Lyndhurst St, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
313 Lyndhurst Avenue Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath House in South ParkAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 3 bed/ 1 bath apartment is located in the South Park area of Morgantown. House comes with a a front porch and a backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
26 Hannah Lane
26 Hannah Lane, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
Near Medical Center- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Available Now! - Located in the Med Center area of town, this townhome is loaded with upgrades. The 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
204-206 Wilson Ave
204 Wilson Ave, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in South Park - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located in the South Park area of Morgantown, directly across the street from Morgantown High.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sabraton
1 Unit Available
2029 Listravia Ave
2029 Listravia Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Sabraton - Available NOW! - 3 bed/2 bath home in the Sabraton area of Morgantown. This home is located right off of the I-68 entrance ramps. This house offers a washer/dryer, central air, and a small backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cheat Lake, WV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cheat Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Cheat Lake 2 BedroomsCheat Lake 3 BedroomsCheat Lake Apartments with Balcony
Cheat Lake Apartments with GarageCheat Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCheat Lake Apartments with Parking
Cheat Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerCheat Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsCheat Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PA
Munhall, PAJefferson Hills, PACanonsburg, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWilkinsburg, PAWest Mifflin, PA
Carnegie, PAMcKeesport, PABuckhannon, WVBrentwood, PAUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University