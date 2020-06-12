/
2 bedroom apartments
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheat Lake, WV
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
598 Tyrone Road
598 Tyrone Road, Cheat Lake, WV
2 Bedrooms
$875
What was once a schoolhouse is now an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in quiet peaceful setting. Original hardwood flooring keeps character alive. Complex includes picnic area, lots of flat green space & mature trees to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
166 Harner Run Road
166 Harner Run, Cheat Lake, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Your chance to rent a truly GORGEOUS historical home in Morgantown: hardwood floors, custom window coverings, fireplace, custom closets. 2 Br, 1 custom bath w/walk in tiled shower. Large eat-in kitchen, living room, formal dining rm.
Results within 5 miles of Cheat Lake
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Suncrest
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1010 Elkins Drive
1010 Elkins Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
420 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505 D
420 High St, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Unit D Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 57085 Center of High Street. Very close to WVU campus. Owner - 304-441-4034 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
2821 Suncrest Village
2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in SuncrestAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
8 Marcus Drive
8 Marcus Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
8 Marcus Drive Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Near White Park - Available 8/3/2020 - Townhouse is located on a very quiet side street off of Dorsey Lane. This property has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 864 sqft of floor space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
723 Naomi Street
723 Naomi Street, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$900
Downtown Campus- Large 2 Bedroom Apartment- Available NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment located in downtown Morgantown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
4 Hannah Lane
4 Hannah Lane, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in the Med Center Area - Available NOW! - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, town home located in the Med Center area of town. The townhome has a washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, and 2 car garage with lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
26 Hannah Lane
26 Hannah Lane, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
Near Medical Center- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Available Now! - Located in the Med Center area of town, this townhome is loaded with upgrades. The 2 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1234 Van Voorhis Rd Apt C9
1234 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Two bedroom, one and a half bath town home close to hospitals & Mylan. Washer, dryer, garage included. Close to plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
613 Louise Avenue
613 Louise Avenue, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedroom one bath apartment, close to university campus. Has laundry facility in basement Vacant and ready to move-in. Owner pays for gas , water, and Garbage. Tenant pays for electric and cable.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
91 Cale Road
91 County Route 84/1, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Charming farm house with spectacular country views & privacy. Large out building for storage or studio, plenty of parking. A pet will be considered with an extra non-refundable deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1236 VAN VOORHIS Road
1236 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Excellent location with wonderful view. Within walking distance of Evansdale Campus, Hospitals, NIOSH, Football Stadium, Health Science Center and PRT. Unit features new floors and has been freshly painted. Includes appliances. No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
2131 Suncrest Village
2131 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Suncrest Village Condo, 2 bedroom 2 bath Available to rent for August. top floor, Located by the elevator. Call listing agent to show
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
999 West Run #201 Road
999 West Run Road, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$950
This spacious 1458 sq ft condo has 2 bedrooms with 2 en suite bathrooms, whirlpool tub, steam shower, private covered patio, secured entry with code/buzz-in feature, elevator, storage closet in unit, marble vanity tops, washer & dryer in the unit
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
105 Lira Lane
105 Lira Ln, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located directly across from the pool:) Offering a Master Suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Mileground
1 Unit Available
6 Lewis Circle
6 Lewis Street, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, location! Live in the heart of it all, between Suncrest and Downtown Campus. Townhome has two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! The unit has a neutral color pallet, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
2133 Suncrest Village
2133 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1011 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
330 Fountain View
330 Fountain Vw, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1107 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Morgantown. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Cheat Lake
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
72 Fairmor Dr.
72 Fairmor Drive, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bedroom, 2 bath house - Available 8/3/2020 - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in Westover and features a beautiful fenced in back yard, and ground level patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1325 Bitonti Street
1325 Bitoni Street, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$800
1325 Bitonti Street Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom single family home in Star City - Available 08/03/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in the Star City area. The house has a laundry room, living room, and front porch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
9 Garrison Street
9 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$880
House in Westover - Available NOW! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Westover has plenty of room. The home has an enclosed sunporch and den, yard, W/D hookups, porch and dining room. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.
