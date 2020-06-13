Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Prairie, WI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,148
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Prairie
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
138 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,169
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Nash
8 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Prairie

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington
1 Unit Available
4816 13th Ct Upper
4816 13th Court, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Unit Upper Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom all utilities included - Property Id: 297232 Upper 2 bedroom ceramic shower , newer appliances, small upper deck , backyard gazebo, fenced yard, two blocks from boys and girls club.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor Side
1 Unit Available
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Joe's
1 Unit Available
6716 23rd Ave
6716 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1536 sqft
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Prairie
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
54 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pleasant Prairie, WI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pleasant Prairie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

