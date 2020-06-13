/
/
delavan
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:45 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Delavan, WI📍
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
58 Units Available
Brass Works Apartments
820 East Wisconsin Avenue, Delavan, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$454
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$519
1379 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brass Works Apartments in Delavan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Delavan
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
134 South Walworth Street
134 South Walworth Street, Darien, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1467 sqft
This 3 BR, 1 BA, Victorian home is located in the heart of Darien right across from the elementary school & just a short drive from I-43.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1043 Terrace Ct
1043 Terrace Court, Walworth County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3000 sqft
Geneva National Terrace townhouse comes furnished and ready for you to enjoy after June 15.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
210 E Remer Rd
210 Remer Rd, Elkhorn, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great location if you are connecting to I-43, Highway 50, or Rt. 12. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper condo has in unit laundry, all appliances, and it is available for Move in July 1st.
1 of 1
Last updated February 23 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
221 N. Washington Street
221 North Washington Street, Elkhorn, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
789 sqft
221 N Washington St, Elkhorn, WI 53121 2 beds 1 bath 789 sqft - This 2-bedroom, 1-bath home sits on a .12-acre lot and has 763 sq. ft. on the main level. Wood floors and picture window in the living room. Kitchen has abundant cabinet space.
Results within 10 miles of Delavan
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
458 Harvard Ave
458 Harvard Avenue, Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, WI
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
2500 sqft
It is more fun in Fontana Glenwood Springs Lakefront home offers unobstructed and fabulous views of Geneva Lake from both decks, dining room, great room, and Master bedroom. Property has a private dock for your boat.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
251 Elmwood Ave
251 Elmwood Avenue, Lake Geneva, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Renovated second floor unit comes with easy access to on site laundry.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
22 Matterhorn Cir
22 Matterhorn Circle, Walworth County, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
460 sqft
Looking for a landing pad? This one bedroom, one bath Interlaken condo could be the space you are looking for! Secure building, on site laundry, tennis courts, volleyball, boat launch and a short walk to Geneva Ridge Resort.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
146 Saint Andrews Trl
146 Saint Andrews Trail, Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2501 sqft
Enjoy living in Abbey Springs with this unique long term rental opportunity. $3,000 per month for this furnished, 3 bedroom home in Abbey Springs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Delavan rentals listed on Apartment List is $770.
Some of the colleges located in the Delavan area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, William Rainey Harper College, Alverno College, and Marquette University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Delavan from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILRockford, ILGreenfield, WI
DeKalb, ILFranklin, WIGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILCrystal Lake, ILLake Geneva, WIDelafield, WILakemoor, ILDeer Park, ILHartford, WICarpentersville, IL