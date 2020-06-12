/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chippewa Falls, WI
1648 Timber Trail
1648 Timber Trl, Chippewa Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1900 sqft
1648 Timber Trail Available 07/01/20 Newer Twinhome in Chippewa Falls - Beautiful newer twin home in Chippewa's newest developments, Timber Trail & Willow Creek, available July 1st.
822 West Elm Street
822 West Elm Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Recently updated, two story 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in a lovely safe neighborhood, walking distance to many great schools, complete with attached-over 1000 sq ft 3.5 car garage and work shop.
20212 62nd Ave
20212 62nd Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
20212 62nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful New 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Private Setting Near Lake Wissota - Bonus Flex Room! - Located just up the road from Lake Wissota, this brand new twinhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and open floor plan,
Westridge
3268 White Oak Ln
3268 White Oak Ln, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3268 White Oak Ln Available 07/01/20 New 3BR/2ba Twin Home on Eau Claire's West Side - Newer construction walk-out ranch twinhome located on Eau Claire's west side.
866 Daisy Lane
866 Daisy Ln, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
866 Daisy Lane Available 08/01/20 New Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available August 1st, possibly sooner.
4994 Waylon St
4994 Waylon St, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2314 sqft
4994 Waylon St Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available July 1st.
3222 Garner Street
3222 Garner Street, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3222 Garner Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Unit! - Address: 3222 Garner Street Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near the mall Check Out Our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
3302 Garner Street
3302 Garner Street, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3302 Garner Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom With 2 Car Garage - Address: 3302 Garner St.
6244 Aspen Meadow Ct
6244 Aspen Meadow Ct, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
6244 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 08/01/20 New Construction 3BR/2ba Twinhome on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows.
647 Blue Karner Dr
647 Blue Karner Drive, Altoona, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
647 Blue Karner Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer Twinhome in Altoona - Enjoy upscale living in these 1,900 sq ft twin homes with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car attached garage.
6173 Aspen Meadow Ct
6173 Aspen Meadow Ct, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
6173 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 08/01/20 West side twinhome-2 car attached garage - Enjoy upscale living in these 1,900 sq ft twin homes with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room and 2 car attached garage.
1506 Nicholas Dr
1506 Nicholas Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1856 sqft
1506 Nicholas Dr Available 07/01/20 HOUSE on Eau Claire's WEST SIDE - Available July-4 BR House with Garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5772061)
Randall Park
834 Chippewa St
834 Chippewa Street, Eau Claire, WI
834 Chippewa St Available 06/01/20 June 1st - UWEC-Area - 4BR House w/ Garage, Screen Porch, Washer/Dryer & More! $1360/mo ($340/person) - Located off Water Street and the UWEC lower campus, this 4BR/1ba home has two bedrooms on the main level and