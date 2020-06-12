/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
131 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
950 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Martha Lake
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1118 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1022 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1209 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
957 sqft
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
998 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
West Ridge Apartments
628 128th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Snohomish County. View photos, descriptions and more!
12420 5th Avenue W Unit B
12420 5th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
19102 20th Dr SE,
19102 20th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1288 sqft
Located in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to hwy. - Property Id: 291132 Tri-level townhome. Features 2 master bedrooms and 2.
4418 135th Pl. SE #4
4418 135th Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 Available 07/01/20 Mill Creek - Townhome - Available on July 1st - Stunning Townhouse in peaceful, beautiful courtyard setting! Open kitchen with island, SS appliances w/all the upgrades offered incl.
12906 8th Ave W
12906 8th Avenue West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
844 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom condo in the Homestead community in Everett. New carpet and Paint throughout. Newly updated lighting, The living room features a Wood Burning Fireplace and slider to a balcony with storage.
15003 12th Pl W
15003 12th Pl W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1246 sqft
Built in 2019 New 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
984 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.
Results within 5 miles of Martha Lake
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1050 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
