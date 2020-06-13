/
3 bedroom apartments
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairwood, WA
16915 166th Pl SE
16915 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Woodside at McGarvey Park - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Woodside at McGarvey Park.
17066 166th Pl SE
17066 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
17066 166th Pl SE Available 06/19/20 Charming Woodside home with curb appeal from the first glance! - *** House is Occupied Please respect the Tenant, it will not be ready to show before June 19th 2020*** This tall beautiful home in the Woodside
17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8
17522 151st Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1134 sqft
17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 Bath Condo in Desirable Fairwood Neighborhood that Accepts Pets! - This spacious 1,134sf 3 bedroom, 1-3/4 bath home features a wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, large
17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8
17523 149th Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1104 sqft
Check out this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo unit in the desirable Fairway Greens condo community! It is ready to move into now. With easy access to I-405, I-5, Hwy.
15334 Southeast 178th Street
15334 Southeast 178th Street, Fairwood, WA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Cascade
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Downtown Renton
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1220 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,910
1523 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1011 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Cascade
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails
