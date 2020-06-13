Apartment List
/
WA
/
arlington
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Arlington, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
41 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Lakewood
12 Units Available
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Smokey Point
1 Unit Available
2638 176th Pl NE
2638 176th Pl NE, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2593 sqft
Marysville New Construction - Property Id: 241380 Brand new Sea Pac Homes construction for rent. Featuring 2593 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
3915 88th St NE
3915 88th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1860 sqft
3915 88th St NE Available 07/01/20 Split level - This Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home backs up to a creek, Located in town. air conditioning units.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
12730 246th St NE
12730 246th Street Northeast, Arlington Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1432 sqft
This charming home has a rural feel but well within reach of Local Amenities and located down a private road. Single-Level home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and has been Recently Updated.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11080 22nd Place NE
11080 22nd Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2052 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
6609 47th Ave NE
6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1560 sqft
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
6326 42nd St NE
6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1415 8th ST
1415 8th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet will be installed, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crosswater Condominiums
1 Unit Available
2724 85th Ave NE
2724 85th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2489 sqft
Lake Stevens. Crosswater on Soper Hill. Spectacular Immaculate 4 Bed. 2.5 bath - 2724-85th Ave NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. Crosswater Development on Soper Hill. Spectacular immaculate Two story. 4 bed. 2.5 bath. 2 gar garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Arlington, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Arlington 3 BedroomsArlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with Garage
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAParkwood, WANorth Bend, WA
Anacortes, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WADuvall, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle