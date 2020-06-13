/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, WA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65
18222 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1020 sqft
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 Available 07/08/20 CHELSEA VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - OPEN HOUSE EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 10 - 4PM MAKE THIS YOUR HOME SWEET HOME! Reserve this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome at Chelsea Village in Arlington, Washington.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Gleneagle
1 Unit Available
17404 Ironwood St
17404 Ironwood Street, Arlington, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1162 sqft
Glen Eagle Home - 3 bedroom rambler in Glen Eagle, close to playground, golf and schools, fenced back yard, private setting, bright interior, 2 car garage, heated garage, security system, gas heat & fireplace, living & dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Lakewood
12 Units Available
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1455 sqft
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
41 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17625 26th Dr NE
17625 26th Dr NE, Marysville, WA
Brand New 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home In Wandering Winds - ~ $2,650 ~ Brand new home in the Wandering Winds development. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms with an open floor plan consisting of 2384 square feet and a gas fireplace.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Smokey Point
1 Unit Available
2638 176th Pl NE
2638 176th Pl NE, Marysville, WA
Marysville New Construction - Property Id: 241380 Brand new Sea Pac Homes construction for rent. Featuring 2593 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shoultes
1 Unit Available
4928 130th Place NE
4928 130th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1024 sqft
3 bedroom home in Marysville! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, newly remodeled home in Marysville with fenced yard. Centrally located to schools, major shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE4865949)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
3915 88th St NE
3915 88th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1860 sqft
3915 88th St NE Available 07/01/20 Split level - This Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home backs up to a creek, Located in town. air conditioning units.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Kellogg Marsh
1 Unit Available
11508 51st Avenue Northeast - C
11508 51st Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Available July 1! Newly updated duplex, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs bathroom has shower and laundry room. New flooring, paint, tile in bathrooms. One car attached manual garage door.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
12730 246th St NE
12730 246th Street Northeast, Arlington Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1432 sqft
This charming home has a rural feel but well within reach of Local Amenities and located down a private road. Single-Level home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and has been Recently Updated.
1 of 8
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Kellogg Marsh
1 Unit Available
5025 119th St NE
5025 119th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1533 sqft
Spacious 3 Bd/2.5 Bth Townhouse w/ Garage & New Paint! - This spacious townhouse offers 1,533 sq.
1 of 12
Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
Marshall
1 Unit Available
4603 116th ST NE
4603 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1611 94th Ave NE
1611 94th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Lake Stevens Rambler $2100 - Remodeled Lake Stevens home for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Home includes newer paint, newer carpet, newer kitchen counter top and refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11080 22nd Place NE
11080 22nd Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
6609 47th Ave NE
6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1560 sqft
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 84th Ave NE
1913 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1999 sqft
1913 84th Ave NE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with a 2 Car Garage - 1913 84th Ave NE Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
6326 42nd St NE
6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crosswater Condominiums
1 Unit Available
2724 85th Ave NE
2724 85th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
Lake Stevens. Crosswater on Soper Hill. Spectacular Immaculate 4 Bed. 2.5 bath - 2724-85th Ave NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. Crosswater Development on Soper Hill. Spectacular immaculate Two story. 4 bed. 2.5 bath. 2 gar garage.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Frontier Heights
1 Unit Available
8926 12th St NE
8926 12th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION-Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler house with fenced yard. - APPROVED APPLICATION-Welcome home to this Lake Stevens 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with brand new carpet and new paint.
1 of 6
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.
1 of 25
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAParkwood, WANorth Bend, WA