/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:48 PM
312 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woodburn, VA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
36 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
3310 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3310 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Top Unit! All Utility included in rent. Very clean and shows well. Newer flooring and light fixtures in bathrooms. Gas Stove + ceramic tile back splash & flooring! Balcony off living room. separate Breakfast room can also be used as an study area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
8310 TOBIN ROAD
8310 Tobin Road, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
All utilities included in rent. laundry facilities in building. Great 2nd floor location and nice and neutral unit with updated bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk in closets and half bath.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
3308 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3308 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
Ready to move in. Spacious condo with 2 beds 1 1/2 baths. Rent includes all utilities and pool. Great location close to 495, 66, Dunn Loring Metro, Fairfax Hospital. nice view from balcony look out to common area and community water fountain.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
3356 WOODBURN ROAD
3356 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
997 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BR/1.5 BATH HOME IN WOODBURN VILLAGE. AVAILABLE MARCH 15. WOOD FLOORING. COMMUNITY POOL. WALK TO FAIRFAX HOSPITAL.
1 of 17
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3328 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
926 sqft
Wonderful condo with 2 bedroom and 1 full bath and one additional half bath at Woodburn Village. New paint and brand new flooring in entire Apt. Rent includes all utilities!! Just meters from Fairfax Hospital - mins from I-495, I-66 and Tysons.
Results within 1 mile of Woodburn
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
Merrifield
21 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Vienna
21 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
29 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3009 Nicosh Cir #4304
3009 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781183)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7702 LAFAYETTE FOREST DR #21
7702 Lafayette Forest Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1130 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale - Beautiful Bright Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale With Lots Of Natural Sunlight.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1218 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7719 Inversham Dr
7719 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
940 sqft
Newly renovated June 2019, new floors, paint, AC unit, kitchen appliances, bathroom vanity, etc. Minutes from the new HOT lanes on I-495, Mosaic District and shopping Easy access to Route 29, Route 50, I-495, I-495 HOT Lanes, I-66 and Tysons Corner.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
7589 CHRISLAND COVE
7589 Chrisland Cove, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1472 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION! GORGEOUS 3 Level, 2 BR 2 BA Home w/ FreshPaint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, New windows, and a New Deck. Fenced back yard for privacy- in a gated community.Great Location. Quick access to Metro & I-66!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
7749 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7749 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
LOVELY 2 BED., 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED ON THE LAKE !!,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER,W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING,RECREATION,MAJOR ARTERIES,AND DUNN LORING METRO. LOCATION, LOCATION!!! NO PETS ALLOWED.NO SMOKERS PLEASE.
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2994 YARLING COURT
2994 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1379 sqft
Gorgeous RARE WATERFRONT condo with LOFT in picturesque LAKESIDE community! Hidden gem 1.5 mile to Dunn Loring METRO & 1 mile to Mosaic District.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7900 INVERTON ROAD
7900 Inverton Road, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1218 sqft
Fantastic location !! Spacious 2 Bed & 2 bath condo in Annandale area. Full size washer & dryer inside of the unit. Easy access to 495/395/236 and close to DC. Rent includes gas & water. Private back balcony and hardwood floors on the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Woodburn
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Similar Pages
Woodburn Apartments with BalconyWoodburn Apartments with GarageWoodburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodburn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD