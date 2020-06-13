/
3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA
6 Naglee Avenue
6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
963 sqft
ADORABLE RENOVATED HOME IN SANDSTON - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this Property is 7/2/2020 *6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA *Newly renovated 1000 sf Bungalow in the East End *Three bedrooms, and 1 tile Jack and Jill bathroom on one
5 East Berry Street
5 East Berry Street, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Must see rental Sandston house 3 bedrooms 1 bath heat pump garage
26 Wootton Road
26 Wootton Road, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Heat pump/Central Air, rear fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Sandston
Verified
Montrose
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.
912 Grayfox Circle
912 Grayfox Circle, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
FoxHill Townhomes in Henrico - 3 BR 1 1/2 Baths - Available Immediately! - Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath Town Home located in Eastern Henrico off Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane. Large Living Room and Dining Area and Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Sandston
Verified
Shockoe Bottom
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified
Shockoe Bottom
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified
Shockoe Bottom
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified
Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1099 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Church Hill North
1216 N 30th St
1216 North 30th Street, Richmond, VA
Church Hill 4 / 5 Bedroom Renovation with 3 full baths - This home is gorgeous! 4 Bedrooms, Office, Dining Room, 1st Floor Master Bedroom and 3 full Bathrooms.
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.
Union Hill
1920 Princess Anne Ave
1920 Princess Anne Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Open House Thursday 6/4 @ 5-5:30 Bring $200 to reserve this home on the spot! 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex -1st floor unit -hardwood floors throughout -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -HUGE bedrooms -living room -eat in
Church Hill
417 N. 25th St.
417 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
417 N. 25th St.
Fulton Hill
1521 National Street
1521 National Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs.
Church Hill
500 N. 32nd St.
500 North 32nd Street, Richmond, VA
Stunning 4bdrm/2.5bth Home w/Office Located in Church Hill! Fenced in Backyard, Trey Ceilings In Dining Room and MUCH MORE - Stunning 4bdrm/2.
700 N Airport Drive
700 North Airport Drive, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1640 sqft
Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Updated Farmhouse! - Check out this charming, renovated, rural Farmhouse that is convenient to downtown (12 mins), the Fan (18 mins) and RIC airport (5 mins)! Built in 1937, this two-story home offers 1640 square feet of
Whitcomb
2421 Whitcomb St
2421 Whitcomb Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1632 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Gorgeous House - 3 Bed 1 Bath newly renovated. Available for move in immediately. (RLNE5769562)
Church Hill North
1404 North 33rd St
1404 North 33rd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rental in Upper Church Hill - Come have a look at this fabulous row house in upper Church Hill. It's close to downtown and literally 2 minutes from I-64.
Highland Park Southern Tip
2016 4th Ave
2016 4th Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
Available April 2020 Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this apartment with just $200 down 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -living room -kitchen appliances included -good size bedrooms -closet space -fenced
North Highland Park
3204 3rd Ave
3204 3rd Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 5:30-6PM Bring $200 to reserve on the spot! Please stop by the leasing office to apply 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $200 down 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment -BRAND NEW RENOVATION! -huge
Montrose
1709 Geffert Dr
1709 Geffert Drive, Montrose, VA
Montrose / Varina 4 Bed 1 Bath Cape - Montrose / Varina off Williamsburg RD 4 Bed, 1 Bath Cape with carport. Central air and gas heat. Gas dryer. 1300+ square feet of living space. Hardwood floors throughout. Level lot and fenced on 3 sides..
109 S. Grove Avenue
109 South Grove Avenue, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Awesome renovated rancher in Highland Springs! - Fully Updated and move-in ready! Quality renovation on this wonderful vinyl sided ranch offering 3 bedrooms + 1.5 baths.
7214 Snaffle Lane
7214 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
7214 Snaffle Lane Available 06/17/20 Rancher Off Cold Harbor Road! Large Fenced Rear Yard!! Move In Ready!!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rancher in the heart of Mechanicsville on a .
Whitcomb
1616 Bryan Street
1616 Bryan Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1567 sqft
1616 Bryan Street Available 08/08/20 Adorable Ranch in Mechanicsville - Byran Street is an adorable ranch-style home located in the Home Place Subdivision! It is super clean, spacious with a great layout, including an eat-in kitchen, a large laundry
