2 bedroom apartments
143 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA
Montrose
4613 Chipoax Ave
4613 Chipoax Avenue, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
846 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling.
Montrose
4405 Eanes La
4405 Eanes Lane, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
720 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath House, nice size kitchen with stove and refrigerator, stack washer and dryer. heat pump and C/A , Large back yard. PET FRIENDLY
Montrose
2301 Farrand Dr
2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1058 sqft
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage.
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$839
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Fulton Hill
1820 Williamsburg Rd
1820 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
MOVE IN NOW WITH $499!! Apply in the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -eat in kitchen -stove & Fridge included -totally electric NO GAS -water trash sewage
Fulton Hill
2203 Williamsburg Rd
2203 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
MOVE IN TODAY WITH $499! Please come into the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -off street parking included -wall to wall carpet -2 good size
Fulton Hill
1213 Nelson St
1213 Nelson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please come into the office to apply located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit today with just $199 AMAZING DEAL! Move in TODAY with just $499.
Fulton Hill
2201 Williamsburg Rd
2201 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Awesome Value!! MOVE IN NOW WITH JUST $499!!! Reserve a unit today with just $199, feel free to stop by the office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -WATER TRASH SEWAGE INCLUDED -off
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
882 sqft
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Shockoe Bottom
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Sherwood Park
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Monroe Ward
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Carver
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Monroe Ward
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Town Manchester
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.