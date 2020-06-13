/
3 bedroom apartments
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hybla Valley, VA
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Hybla Valley
2905 BOSWELL AVENUE
2905 Boswell Avenue, Hybla Valley, VA
Fantastic opportunity for Day Care site. Former day care company operated here. Perfect for any professional office/home use. Call listing agent for details.Unbelievable lot with abundant of parking, open space, and a private rear yard.
Hybla Valley
7553 GREY GOOSE WAY
7553 Grey Goose Way, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1880 sqft
Gorgeous brick-front 3-level 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, 2-car garage townhouse. Beautiful kitchen, Large dining/breakfast room, separate living/dining room. Huge living room with palladian windows and a door leading out to the deck overlooking trees.
Hybla Valley
7835 MOUNT WOODLEY PLACE
7835 Mount Woodley Place, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
SUPER END UNIT TOWNHOUSE--OPEN STAIRWAY--COMPLETELY OPENED UP. WELL MAINTAINED 3 LEVELS. WONDERFUL KITCHEN,2 MSTBDRMS. HDWD FLRS MLEVEL. SUPER CONVENIENT TO SHOPS
Results within 1 mile of Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
2104 Belle View Blvd
2104 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
SHARED PROPERTY Great Location w/Pool! - Property Id: 288770 Share this 2453 sq ft 4bd, 3bath home. The unfurnished bedroom for rent has a lit closet, ceiling fan, locking door, and full bathroom with skylight across the hall.
Mount Vernon
8160 FERNLAKE COURT
8160 Fernlake Court, Fairfax County, VA
*Light Filled All Brick End Townhome Located in Desirable Pinewood Lake Community*Townhome faces Trees*Quiet Cul-de-sac*Tons of Guest Parking*Large Raer Fenced Yard and Patio*Perfect for Entertaining*Shed*Walking Distance to Community Amenities:
Fort Hunt
8313 BREWSTER DRIVE
8313 Brewster Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
Pride of ownership shows. Never a rental before and lovingly updated and maintained by owners.
Groveton
7026 QUANDER ROAD
7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting.
Mount Vernon
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.
Mount Vernon
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.
Groveton
3410 COLLARD STREET
3410 Collard Street, Groveton, VA
Private cape cod charmer with a front porch at end of the street yet convenient to Route 1 corridor.
Mount Vernon
4307 FIELDING STREET
4307 Fielding Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This enlarged rambler is situated on nearly 1/3 acre fenced lot with trees. Features include updated eat-in KT, big FR w/fireplace, gas cooking & heat, security system, mudroom, shed, attic storage and more.
Hybla Valley
1901 MASON HILL DRIVE
1901 Mason Hill Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 BRs, 2 Full bath in Upper level, 1 BR with full bath in basement. Approximately 3,500 finished living area. Formal dining room; fireplace in family room.
Results within 5 miles of Hybla Valley
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1350 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Braddock Road Metro
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,435
1583 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1598 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,543
1276 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,194
1528 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1254 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,117
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
