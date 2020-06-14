171 Apartments for rent in Highland Springs, VA with hardwood floors
From "streetcar suburb" to a city of its own, Highland Springs has grown rapidly since its formation in the 1890s as little more than a stop on the electric street railway.
With just eight square miles of land and 15,000 residents, real estate in Highland Springs can be a bit tough to come by. It's to see why when you realize there are roughly 1,950 people per square mile! Still, it's hard to deny the charm of this small Virginia town, with its historic background and Antebellum architecture. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.