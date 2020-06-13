163 Apartments for rent in Highland Springs, VA with balcony
From "streetcar suburb" to a city of its own, Highland Springs has grown rapidly since its formation in the 1890s as little more than a stop on the electric street railway.
With just eight square miles of land and 15,000 residents, real estate in Highland Springs can be a bit tough to come by. It's to see why when you realize there are roughly 1,950 people per square mile! Still, it's hard to deny the charm of this small Virginia town, with its historic background and Antebellum architecture. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.