3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Springs, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
700 N Airport Drive
700 North Airport Drive, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1640 sqft
Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Updated Farmhouse! - Check out this charming, renovated, rural Farmhouse that is convenient to downtown (12 mins), the Fan (18 mins) and RIC airport (5 mins)! Built in 1937, this two-story home offers 1640 square feet of
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 S. Grove Avenue
109 South Grove Avenue, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Awesome renovated rancher in Highland Springs! - Fully Updated and move-in ready! Quality renovation on this wonderful vinyl sided ranch offering 3 bedrooms + 1.5 baths.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
321 Forest Avenue
321 Forest Avenue, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1344 sqft
Beautiful two story colonial, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Large front country porch. Open kitchen to the dining area. black appliances, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Living room with propane fireplace! Wall to wall carpet. Walk up attic.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Springs
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Montrose
Contact for Availability
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5 East Berry Street
5 East Berry Street, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Must see rental Sandston house 3 bedrooms 1 bath heat pump garage
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Naglee Avenue
6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
963 sqft
ADORABLE RENOVATED HOME IN SANDSTON - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this Property is 7/2/2020 *6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA *Newly renovated 1000 sf Bungalow in the East End *Three bedrooms, and 1 tile Jack and Jill bathroom on one
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Micheline Terrace
1125 Micheline Terrace, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1115 sqft
1125 Micheline Terrace Available 08/08/20 Partial Brick Ranch in Richmond - This recently renovated 1115 square foot, three-bedroom/two-bath ranch available is a place we call 1125 Micheline Terrace.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
26 Wootton Road
26 Wootton Road, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Heat pump/Central Air, rear fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Springs
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Shockoe Bottom
57 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1099 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
712 Louisiana Street
712 Louisiana Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2222 sqft
Your New, environmentally friendly home awaits! Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Rocketts Landing, Boat House & all the dining & entertainment RVA has to offer! Attention medical professionals: Only minutes to VCU/MCV but offers your own
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
204 Linstead Road
204 Linstead Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1537 sqft
Wow just rebuilt from fire like new inside and out this is a must see all brick rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath/ heat pump/ fireplace/large rear deck 30 x 15/ great neighborhood!!! Don't miss this one!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3410 Delaware Avenue
3410 Delaware Avenue, Richmond, VA
Come see this freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 story house. With an additional bonus room that could easily be used as a 1st Floor bedroom. This home has HUGE rooms the Living Room has great natural light and 2 full bathrooms one on each floor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Chimborazo
1 Unit Available
304 Chimborazo Boulevard
304 Chimborazo Boulevard, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1736 sqft
Completely Renovated and Beautiful 2 Story with All the Bells & Whistles. A like Brand New home boast a Full Front Country Porch, Rear Deck overlooking a Manicured Rear Privacy Fenced Yard and Stamped Sidewalk and Patio.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
2118 Venable Street
2118 Venable Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1852 sqft
You will love to call this "HOME"! A detailed historic renovation, that respects the period and historic significance while offering today's technology and updated amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9034 Annex Lane
9034 Annex Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
Immediate occupancy for this beautiful 5 bedroom, two story in The Bluffs at Bell Creek! Freshly painted with brand new carpet! Open plan with a larger upstairs loft area for your family! Features 3 1/2 baths, a breakfast nook and a family room
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1216 N 30th St
1216 North 30th Street, Richmond, VA
Church Hill 4 / 5 Bedroom Renovation with 3 full baths - This home is gorgeous! 4 Bedrooms, Office, Dining Room, 1st Floor Master Bedroom and 3 full Bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
1920 Princess Anne Ave
1920 Princess Anne Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Open House Thursday 6/4 @ 5-5:30 Bring $200 to reserve this home on the spot! 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex -1st floor unit -hardwood floors throughout -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -HUGE bedrooms -living room -eat in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church Hill
1 Unit Available
417 N. 25th St.
417 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
417 N. 25th St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1521 National Street
1521 National Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church Hill
1 Unit Available
500 N. 32nd St.
500 North 32nd Street, Richmond, VA
Stunning 4bdrm/2.5bth Home w/Office Located in Church Hill! Fenced in Backyard, Trey Ceilings In Dining Room and MUCH MORE - Stunning 4bdrm/2.
