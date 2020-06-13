/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Floris, VA
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2403 DAKOTA LAKES DRIVE
2403 Dakota Lakes Drive, Floris, VA
Beautiful Single Family home in Sycamore Lakes community in Herndon.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12907 NEW BELMONT COURT
12907 New Belmont Court, Floris, VA
Beautiful updated colonial on quiet cul-de-sac featuring 5-spacious bedrooms on upper level. Large eat-in kitchen opening up to family room. Formal living room and dining room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12963 PINECREST VIEW COURT
12963 Pinecrest View Court, Floris, VA
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 4BR, 2.55BA nearly 3000 sq/ft home on a cul-de-sac backing to wooded park land.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2664 YUKON ROAD
2664 Yukon Road, Floris, VA
SPACIOUS THREE STORY COLONIAL W TWO CAR GARAGE ON NICE CORNER LOT NEXT TO VACANT LOT*EAT-IN KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BREAKFAST ROOM*FIRST FLOOR OFFICE/DEN*LARGE ROOM SIZES THROUGHOUT*LARGE DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM*ENTIRE HOME JUST PAINTED
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2655 NEW CARSON DRIVE
2655 New Carson Drive, Floris, VA
Beautiful home with tons of updates. Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level, newer Master Bath, updated main bath. Washer/Dryer on Upper Level. Basement recently finished with large Rec Room, Office, & full bath.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13126 ASHNUT LANE
13126 Ashnut Lane, Floris, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13126 ASHNUT LANE in Floris. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
13310 POINT RIDER LANE
13310 Point Rider Lane, Floris, VA
Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity).
Results within 1 mile of Floris
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1232 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1691 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
40 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1369 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated October 23 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3344 STONE HEATHER COURT
3344 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1654 sqft
Lovely townhouse in sought after Franklin Farms. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Stunning hardwood floors. Walk-out basement with fenced yard and deck.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12706 ROARK COURT
12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13032 Greg Roy Ln
13032 Greg Roy Lane, McNair, VA
Spacious Townhouse near Herndon-Monroe - Property Id: 292387 Close to Herndon-Monroe Bus Transit/Metro Station. Style and Luxury define this 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom with 2 car garage Townhouse built in 2003.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13558 DAVINCI LANE
13558 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
13558 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171......Beautiful and spacious 3BR garaged Townhome in highly desired Herndon, Virginia. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12706 FIRENZE COURT
12706 Firenze Court, Franklin Farm, VA
Ready for immediate occupancy! Great 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to commuter routes and Dulles airport. Hardwood floors on upper level, laminate flooring on the lower level.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2454 SUGAR MILL WAY
2454 Sugar Mill Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1732 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this updated 3 level Aldington model townhome with deck and garage! Open and bright floor plan with 1,732 square feet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13412 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DRIVE
13412 Arrowbrook Centre Dr, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1436 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13412 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DRIVE in McNair. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD