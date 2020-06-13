/
/
seminole
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
1 Apartments for rent in Seminole, TX📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
The Dunes Apartments
701 SE 4th St, Seminole, TX
2 Bedrooms
$615
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
1131 sqft
The Dunes Apartments is a 60 unit community located in the West Texas City of Seminole. The apartment homes feature community clubhouse, fitness center and playground with a tot lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Seminole rentals listed on Apartment List is $640.
Some of the colleges located in the Seminole area include Midland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.