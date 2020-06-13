Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

1 Apartments for rent in Seminole, TX

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
The Dunes Apartments
701 SE 4th St, Seminole, TX
2 Bedrooms
$615
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
1131 sqft
The Dunes Apartments is a 60 unit community located in the West Texas City of Seminole. The apartment homes feature community clubhouse, fitness center and playground with a tot lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Seminole?
The average rent price for Seminole rentals listed on Apartment List is $640.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Seminole?
Some of the colleges located in the Seminole area include Midland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Seminole?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seminole from include Midland, Hobbs, and Andrews.

