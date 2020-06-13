/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sanger, TX
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd, Sanger, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant units in a park-like setting near Interstate 35. Ray Roberts State Park is a short drive away. Spacious floor plans include plenty of storage areas. In-unit connections accomodate full-size washing machines and dryers.
Results within 10 miles of Sanger
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
859 sqft
Welcome To Trinity Pines Apartment Homes in Denton, Texas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
14 Units Available
University Place
911 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$535
776 sqft
These NEWLY RENOVATED apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed to meet the needs of the modern student. Enjoy vinyl wood floors, brand new appliances, and walk-in closets you could get lost in.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
72 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
817 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 9 at 10:08pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 11 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 9 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
The Metro
627 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Metro is the ideal choice for students seeking vibrant city apartments in Denton TX.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 15 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.
Similar Pages
Sanger 1 BedroomsSanger 2 BedroomsSanger 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanger 3 BedroomsSanger Accessible Apartments
Sanger Apartments with BalconySanger Apartments with GarageSanger Apartments with GymSanger Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanger Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX