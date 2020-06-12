/
2 bedroom apartments
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sanger, TX
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd, Sanger, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1012 sqft
Elegant units in a park-like setting near Interstate 35. Ray Roberts State Park is a short drive away. Spacious floor plans include plenty of storage areas. In-unit connections accomodate full-size washing machines and dryers.
119 S. 5th St.
119 South 5th Street, Sanger, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
903 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath home near downtown Sanger. Wood flooring and washer, dryer connections. YouTube video available for virtual tour/preview
Results within 10 miles of Sanger
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1012 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
919 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
859 sqft
Welcome To Trinity Pines Apartment Homes in Denton, Texas.
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
792 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors.
University Place
911 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$535
776 sqft
These NEWLY RENOVATED apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed to meet the needs of the modern student. Enjoy vinyl wood floors, brand new appliances, and walk-in closets you could get lost in.
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
817 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$640
860 sqft
Our name says it all. For the best location in town, look no further than Across The Street Apartments. We’re right next to UNT campus and one block from Fry Street.
Greenhill Village Apartments
1228 Avenue a, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
825 sqft
Searching for a property conveniently located near the University of North Texas and Interstate 35? Look no further than the Greenhill Village Apartments! Greenhill Village offers amenities such as central heat and air, dishwasher included,
