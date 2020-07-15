Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX with balconies

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
919 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Apartment Homes! Our quaint community offers the best of Saginaw, TX living.
Results within 1 mile of Saginaw
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
60 Units Available
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,243
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Linwood
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,386
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
32 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1208 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 09:55 PM
34 Units Available
Alliance Gateway
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1423 sqft
Situated in Alliance Town Center for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature kitchens with pantries and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site strength and cardio center, coffee bar and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 09:47 PM
32 Units Available
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1402 sqft
Cozy homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and W/D hookup. Enjoy access to a dog park, coffee bar and grill area on-site. Close to I-35. Near Arcadia Trail Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
38 Units Available
Cultural District
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,340
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1276 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Place yourself in the epicenter of Fort Worth's most desirable new neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,155
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1126 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Summerfields
Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Summerfields
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
38 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$985
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1207 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Fossil Park
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
37 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,040
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Fairway Bend
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,156
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,411
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
28 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$942
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1157 sqft
LEED Silver certified community. Gorgeous swimming pool with sun shelf, cabana and grills. Nine-foot ceilings and arched doorways, open living space. Less than a mile to Sundance Square.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
$
28 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
21 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1390 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
25 Units Available
Northbrook
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
City Guide for Saginaw, TX

Saginaw is an Ojibwe Indian word that means "to flow out," but when it comes to Saginaw, TX, there are a lot more people flowing into the area than out of it!

This Fort Worth suburb has been growing like crazy for the past 10 to 20 years. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in history. This little 'burb was a town in its own right and settled before the Civil War as an agricultural community where three railroad lines met. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Saginaw, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Saginaw renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

