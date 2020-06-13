/
3 bedroom apartments
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Robinson, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3141 Silver Saddle
3141 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3141 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 1918 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3004 Clydesdale Way
3004 Clydesdale Way, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1384 sqft
3004 Clydesdale Way Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3025 Silver Saddle
3025 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3025 Silver Saddle Drive - H7 floorplan - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener - 2 car max at this property 1778 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Adrian Drive
100 East Adrian Drive, Robinson, TX
This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath rents for $1450 with $1450 deposit. Stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave furnished. CH&A with washer dryer connections. Pet friendly with a fenced in area in back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendrick
1 Unit Available
6716 Costa Dr
6716 Costa Drive, Waco, TX
Available 07/01/20 Great home located in established neighborhood - Property Id: 286840 Great 4/2 house located in established neighborhood & excellent school district. Lawn care included Fire and Security Alarm with Free monitoring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1596 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Acree Acres
800 Acree Acres, Beverly Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
- (RLNE5833751)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
643 Monument Trail
643 Monument Trail, McLennan County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1896 sqft
643 Monument Trail Available 08/01/20 Lorena ISD Ranchette - Beautiful Lorena ISD - Ranchette - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, sits on 5 Acres, and is located on a cul-de-sac. Large open floor plan with tons of storage space. Owner prefers no pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
216 Toluca Trl
216 Toluca Trail, Hewitt, TX
216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731 There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
9117 Royal Lane
9117 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9117 Royal Lane Available 06/15/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1410 Chapel Ridge
1410 Chapel Ridge Rd, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport. This property is in Midway ISD and located very close to the high school, property under City of Waco utilities, and easy access to Hewitt drive with many restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1417 James
1417 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1242 sqft
Baylor and Downtown Area Updated House! - (RLNE5725645)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
966 Parkview Circle
966 Parkview Circle, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
966 Parkview Circle Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richland Hills
1 Unit Available
937 Emerson Drive
937 Emerson Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1317 sqft
Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
600 Park Place Dr.
600 Park Place Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1720 Riata Dr.
1720 Riata Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1442 sqft
Single Family Home | Midway ISD - Perfect family home in the Waco/Woodway Area - Midway ISD. The property has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house and a wonderful backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
632 Park Place Dr.
632 Park Place Dr, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
5925 Caldwell
5925 Caldwell Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1866 sqft
5925 Caldwell Available 07/15/20 Mountainview Area Home - Lovely three bedroom, 2.5 bath home features open kitchen with built-in pantry and hutch. Carpet in all bedrooms. Backyard has storage building. (RLNE3926715)