Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX with balcony

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
40 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$754
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Porter Heights
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
17 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
22 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1469 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
19 Units Available
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
952 sqft
Homes include walk-in closets, a W/D hookup and fireplace. Dogs and cats allowed. A community hot tub and 24-hour gym are available to residents. Easy access to I-45. Near Cypresswood Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
46 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
24 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
North Park Forest
39 Units Available
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Monterra in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
28 Units Available
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1310 sqft
Spacious and upgraded homes with hardwood floors and Roman bath tubs. Community amenities include a business center, gym and pool. Easy access to I-45. Within 30 minutes of downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
34 Units Available
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1472 sqft
Ready access to I-45 and close to Lents Family Park East and Forest Oaks Park. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, extra storage and fireplace. Residents have access to dog park, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingwood
25 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingwood
11 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
908 sqft
Quiet, pristine community in Kingwood with easy access to Downtown Houston and US-59. Woodsy and natural with hiking trails and parks aplenty. Beautiful pool. Units feature patio/balcony and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grogan's Mill
35 Units Available
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1452 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
$
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
977 sqft
Updated homes with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a patio. Onsite amenities include a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and near green spaces like Maplewood Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Grogan's Mill
31 Units Available
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1518 sqft
Natural light spills in through large windows. Hot tub and resort-style pool surrounded by tanning deck. Short-term leases and corporate housing available. Two miles to I-45/North Freeway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
56 Units Available
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Grogan's Mill
45 Units Available
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
27 Units Available
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1277 sqft
Contemporary kitchens, garden tubs, airy balconies, and spacious rooms. One to three bedroom apartments with W/D hook-ups. North Houston location, minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, and The Woodlands Mall. Pool, coffee bar, and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1029 sqft
Pet-friendly property that offers a dog park to its pet-owning residents. Easy access to shopping and dining while still offering a scenic, secluded community. Units offer central heating and reserved parking for their tenants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Grogan's Mill
29 Units Available
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Town Center
79 Units Available
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1476 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Porter Heights, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Porter Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

