2 bedroom apartments
89 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nassau Bay, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Nassau Bay
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Clear Lake
26 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
1083 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1054 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
936 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Clear Lake
42 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Shore Harbour and Marina
9 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Clear Lake
48 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1210 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Clear Lake
18 Units Available
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Clear Lake
30 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Webster
22 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1164 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1226 sqft
Inspired by immaculate grand Gulf Coast estates, Las Palmas combines world-class Spanish-Colonial architecture and a vibrant, Floridian flair perfectly paired with resort-style amenities, making your home a private island oasis.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Nassau Bay
146 Units Available
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Results within 5 miles of Nassau Bay
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Clear Lake
35 Units Available
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Clear Lake
66 Units Available
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$885
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
