2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mont Belvieu, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
23 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Results within 5 miles of Mont Belvieu
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.
Results within 10 miles of Mont Belvieu
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
8 Units Available
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
Luxurious in-unit amenities include balcony, dual entry, and washer dryer hookup. Community offers pool, communal laundry, and playground. Located steps from restaurants like the Burger Barn and shops like Walgreens and Best Buy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1058 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
2 Units Available
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1002 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Baytown. Also close to Willow Creek Shopping Center and Pirates Bay Waterpark. Each apartment boasts a fully equipped kitchen, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
24 Units Available
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
952 sqft
Nine-foot high ceilings, custom-made cabinets, tropical-style swimming pools, cappuccino bar and high-end fitness center. Conveniently close to the restaurant belt of Garth Road. The 330 spur and I-10 are just a short drive away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
3 Units Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
16 Units Available
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
982 sqft
Contemporary apartments close to Texas 146, Texas 330 Spur and I-10, surrounded by parks. Unique limestone and stucco constructions, with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. Close to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$910
880 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
41 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
86 Units Available
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$917
815 sqft
Overlooking Cedar Bayou and within easy reach of SH-146. Modern 1-3 bedroom homes with faux-wood flooring and walk-in closets. Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many community facilities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
60 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1213 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
65 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
887 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Last updated March 3 at 09:39pm
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
893 sqft
Ranch at Rollingbrook is only accepting online rental applications at this time. Call now for details!
