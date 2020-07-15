/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM
26 Accessible Apartments for rent in Kemah, TX
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
25 Units Available
Waterford Harbor
Park at Waterford
1420 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1485 sqft
Just steps from Clear Lake and two miles from the Kemah Boardwalk. Elegant one and two bedroom units include fireplace, ceramic tile, private balcony or patio and deluxe bay windows with views of the marina.
Results within 1 mile of Kemah
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
32 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Kemah
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1130 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
117 Units Available
Nassau Bay
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 02:47 PM
5 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
5601 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Banyan Bay Apartments in Dickinson, you'll find beautiful, pet-friendly, apartments for rent close to League City! Located just thirty minutes south of Houston proper, 10 minutes west of Kemah and 20 minutes north of Galveston Island.
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
30 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1575 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Last updated July 6 at 03:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Kemah and Clear Lake. Also close to Galveston Bay, with its many boutiques and seafront restaurants. Floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, full-view patio or balcony doors, granite countertops and luxurious bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Kemah
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Colony
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
Clear Lake
Harbor Point Apartment Homes
16460 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbour Point's ideal location is convenient to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment and a variety of restaurants. We offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans at affordable prices.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
Webster
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
19 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
19 Units Available
Clear Lake
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
26 Units Available
Clear Lake
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,219
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
13 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
Clear Lake
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
42 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$812
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
6 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
27 Units Available
Clear Lake
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1226 sqft
Inspired by immaculate grand Gulf Coast estates, Las Palmas combines world-class Spanish-Colonial architecture and a vibrant, Floridian flair perfectly paired with resort-style amenities, making your home a private island oasis.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
