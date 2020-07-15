/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kemah, TX
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
25 Units Available
Waterford Harbor
Park at Waterford
1420 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1485 sqft
Just steps from Clear Lake and two miles from the Kemah Boardwalk. Elegant one and two bedroom units include fireplace, ceramic tile, private balcony or patio and deluxe bay windows with views of the marina.
Results within 1 mile of Kemah
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Kemah
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
41 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
$
43 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:47 PM
5 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
33 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1254 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
28 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,311
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
30 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1575 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
17 Units Available
Constellation Pointe
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
117 Units Available
Nassau Bay
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
43 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1575 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1130 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Results within 10 miles of Kemah
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
27 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
3 Units Available
Bay Colony
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
42 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,143
1078 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
20 Units Available
Webster
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
13 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
18 Units Available
Webster
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
5 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Similar Pages
Kemah 1 BedroomsKemah 2 BedroomsKemah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKemah 3 BedroomsKemah Accessible ApartmentsKemah Apartments under $1,000
Kemah Apartments under $1,100Kemah Apartments under $900Kemah Apartments with BalconiesKemah Apartments with GaragesKemah Apartments with GymsKemah Apartments with Hardwood Floors