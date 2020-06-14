Apartment List
/
TX
/
hitchcock
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Hitchcock, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hitchcock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Hitchcock
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Bay Colony
4 Units Available
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
48 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
$
43 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Offatts Bayou
48 Units Available
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
980 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
3 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Results within 10 miles of Hitchcock
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lasker Park
20 Units Available
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1295 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Central City
9 Units Available
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
892 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
10 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Lindale
51 Units Available
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Banyan Bay
5601 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Banyan Bay Apartments in Dickinson, you'll find beautiful, pet-friendly, apartments for rent close to League City! Located just thirty minutes south of Houston proper, 10 minutes west of Kemah and 20 minutes north of Galveston Island.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
5 Units Available
Calder Square
1111 W Main St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
950 sqft
Friendly neighborhood situated off I-45. Close to a multitude of restaurants, shops and schools. Floor plans feature kitchens with pantries, hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
3 Units Available
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Park Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Bayou Village
110 W Deats Rd, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see what's new at Bayou Village Apartments, our extreme makeover is currently in progress upgrades feature granite counter tops*, tile back splash*, brand new appliances, new carpet and wood flooring, and much more! We will be adding a
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
511 West Cleveland Street
511 West Cleveland Street, Alvin, TX
Studio
$615
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
All bills paid studio apartment, renovated in 2017. Located in Alvin, Texas featuring hardwood flooring, new kitchen cabinets, range oven. Bathroom also newly renovated including all new fixtures, vanity, and shower; studio includes storage closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hitchcock, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hitchcock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hitchcock 2 BedroomsHitchcock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHitchcock Apartments with BalconyHitchcock Apartments with Garage
Hitchcock Apartments with GymHitchcock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHitchcock Apartments with ParkingHitchcock Apartments with Pool
Hitchcock Apartments with Washer-DryerHitchcock Dog Friendly ApartmentsHitchcock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College