3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:13 AM
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gainesville, TX
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1218 Belmont Street
1218 Belmont Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
Gorgeous home in Hillcrest subdivision, Updated all new appliances, Hardwood floors, new cabinets, new fixtures, New contemporary colors, new doors. Beautiful Layout with ventilation. Easy access to shopping and major highways. Don't miss this one.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
914 N Morris Street
914 North Morris Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
Totally renovated interior! New Flooring, New Paint, New Stove, New Dishwasher, New Microwave just completed. Super clean house. 3 beds 1 and half bath. Huge fenced backyard. Application and Background check done before lease.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
602 N Taylor Street
602 North Taylor Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
MLS# 14328310 - Built by Ameritex Homes - April completion! ~ 3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
221 W Tennie Street
221 West Tennie Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
MLS# 14348917 - Offered by Ameritex Homes - July completion! ~ 3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
109 E Scott St
109 East Scott Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1200 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
306 Harvey St
306 Harvey Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1200 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
310 W Cummings St
310 Cummings Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
520 S Weaver St
520 South Weaver Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1200 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
110 County Road 171
110 County Road 171, Cooke County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
cute country house close town and shopping.. on 3 acres... can have horses on property.. tenants responsibility to cut grass and for fence repair.. 3 bed 1.5 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
110 Seminole Cove
110 Seminole Cove, Lake Kiowa, TX
Large family home on secluded, heavily treed lot in beautiful gated community of Lake Kiowa, Texas.
