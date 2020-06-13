Apartment List
/
TX
/
freeport
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Freeport, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
The Remington
1010 Magnolia St, Freeport, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1356 sqft
Experience the best of Texas living at The Remington Apartments. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Freeport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
703 W 8th St
703 W 8th St, Freeport, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1871 sqft
Very large 3/2/1 - Beautiful large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with a wood deck and wood fenced back yard. Has formal dining area and very spacious rooms. Kitchen has a lot of pantry space! (RLNE5709878)
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Nolan Ryan Expressway and Morrison Park. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community features pool table, pool, parking and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$881
1167 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
133 Units Available
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1050 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, TX
Studio
$975
1100 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
12 Units Available
Edgewater
514 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1153 sqft
Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
52 Units Available
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$673
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
30 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$533
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
39 Units Available
Shadow Park Apartments
420 Garland Dr, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
Are you looking for apartment home living in Lake Jackson, Texas? Your search is over. Welcome to Shadow Park Apartments. Located near Nolan Ryan Expressway, traveling to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues will be a breeze.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
5 Units Available
Brentwood
510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
931 sqft
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
220 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1325 sqft
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
101 Silver Bay Ln
101 Silver Bay Lane, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1641 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car Garage. Granite Counter Tops , fresh Paint, New Tile Floors, and Immaculate Curb Appeal. Located near Malls, Schools, and Hospitals.. This is the perfect home for your family....
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
30 Hollychase Street
30 Hollychase St, Brazoria County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Get enchanted with this beautiful full brick home on Half an Acre lot. This spacious & open floor plan home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
31910 Amberjack Drive
31910 Amberjack Drive, Richwood, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3590 sqft
This 1.5-story sits on a quiet 3 acre lot with a natural pond.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Freeport, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Freeport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Freeport 2 BedroomsFreeport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFreeport 3 BedroomsFreeport Apartments with Balcony
Freeport Apartments with GymFreeport Apartments with ParkingFreeport Apartments with PoolFreeport Cheap Places
Freeport Dog Friendly ApartmentsFreeport Luxury PlacesFreeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TX
Deer Park, TXDickinson, TXRichwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College