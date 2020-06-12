/
2 bedroom apartments
118 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairview, TX
40 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1176 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
25 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1105 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
14 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1220 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Eldorado
39 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
19 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
11 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Greens of Mckinney
31 Units Available
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
21 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
60 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
40 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
22 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1153 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
26 Units Available
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1231 sqft
Luxurious units right near Watters Creek. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Enjoy a pool with spa, meeting room and entertainment area on site.
Craig Ranch
31 Units Available
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1270 sqft
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Twin Creeks
11 Units Available
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1180 sqft
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
17 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
5 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Stonebridge Ranch
20 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1336 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
35 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1228 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
33 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
